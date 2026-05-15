LHV Group's own share acquisition transactions

AS LHV Group announces that during the period 08.-14.05.2026, it has acquired the company’s own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 08.05.2026 20,400 3.395000245 11.05.2026 16,429 3.372599671 12.05.2026* 207,000 3.365 13.05.2026 14,800 3.36

* On this date, one or more block trades were executed in line with the terms disclosed on 25 April 2025 and the additional information published on 22 September 2025



LHV Group is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company’s general meeting of shareholders held on 26 March 2025, and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board. The authorized agent for the transactions is AS LHV Pank. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on LHV Group’s investor website.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s main subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs nearly 1,200 people. As of the end of April, LHV’s banking services are used by more than 500,000 customers, LHV-managed II pillar pension funds have over 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus provides insurance protection to 240,000 customers. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a UK banking licence and offers banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee