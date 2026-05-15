Yili Group Reports FY2025 Dual Growth in Revenue and Profit, Marking 500-Fold Revenue Surge in 30 Years Since Its Listing

HOHHOT, China, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, 2026, Yili Group released its FY2025 Annual Report and FY2026 Q1 Report, delivering record-high performance. In 2025, the company posted total revenue of RMB 115.931 billion, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 11.565 billion, up 36.82% year-on-year. As a comprehensive dairy enterprise, Yili achieved "dual growth" in both revenue and profit. In the first quarter of 2026, the company's revenue and adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent both hit new highs.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In 2025, Yili's operations across all categories continued to lead the industry. The core liquid milk segment firmly maintained its No. 1 position with an expanding lead. In Q1 2026, it took the lead in achieving positive growth despite market headwinds. Notably, leading sub-category brands like Satine and AMBPOMIAL continued to spearhead the industry, firmly maintaining their No. 1 positions.

Serving as the second growth engine, the company's overall milk powder sales firmly ranked first in the Chinese market in 2025. Infant formula achieved a historic breakthrough by capturing the No. 1 market share in China. Meanwhile, the infant nutrition business recorded double-digit revenue growth. Furthermore, the ice cream segment achieved double-digit growth with revenue approaching RMB 10 billion, leading the industry for 31 consecutive years.

While achieving multiple breakthroughs in its domestic business, Yili's overseas operations also experienced rapid growth. In 2025, overseas revenue for the ice cream segment - a major category abroad - grew by 10.2%, while overseas revenue for infant goat milk formula surged by 50.7%. Yili's production bases in New Zealand and the Netherlands continued to advance their high-value-added product and ingredient strategies, continuously building differentiated advantages in advanced processing. Yili has also constructed a multi-tiered international sales network, further enhancing its market presence and competitiveness in global markets such as North America, Europe, Oceania, and the Middle East. Currently, Yili has established 77 production bases globally, with products sold to over 80 countries and regions.

As an industry leader, Yili not only achieves steady growth in business performance but also focuses on a sustainable future. Yili reached its carbon emissions peak in 2012 and has committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its entire industrial chain by 2050. To date, Yili has built 45 national-level "Green Factories," one carbon-neutral pasture, and four low-carbon pastures. It has also launched various public welfare programs under the "Yili Homeland Initiative," such as protecting Asian elephants and planting Haloxylon trees.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Yili's listing. Over the past three decades, Yili has grown from a small local factory to Asia's No.1 dairy enterprise and a key player in the global dairy industry's first tier, with its revenue surging over 500-fold, profit soaring over 700-fold, and market capitalization rising nearly 400-fold.

Looking ahead, guided by the core philosophy of "consumer-centricity" emphasized by Pan Gang, Chairman of Yili Group, Yili will anchor its long-term strategic goals, dedicate itself to producing high-quality milk, and safeguard the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of families.

Source: Yili Group