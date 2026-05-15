TechCXO Names James Calver Managing Partner of the Firm’s Executive Operations Practice

Atlanta, Georgia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechCXO, the pioneer in on-demand Fractional Executives and Fractional Operating Partners, proudly announced today that James Calver has been named Managing Partner of the firm’s Executive Operations practice. This practice encompasses career CEOs and COOs serving growth-mode, lower middle market, and private equity-backed companies nationwide.

Calver brings more than three decades of experience as a serial CEO, board director, and M&A advisor across private equity, family-owned, and publicly traded companies. In his expanded role, he will lead the firm’s Executive Operations practice.

“James has become the person that sponsors, CEOs, and family-owned company leaders call when the situation is complicated, the stakes are high, and they need a leader who can both set the agenda and deliver outcomes,” said Kent Elmer, Founder and Managing Partner of TechCXO. “His track record leading growth transformations across multiple market sectors combined with his boardroom presence, makes him the ideal leader to scale our Executive Operations practice and mentor the next generation of TechCXO CEOs and COOs.”

Prior to joining TechCXO, Calver held three CEO roles and multiple board seats, leading business transformations across healthcare, life sciences, business services, and consumer sectors. Earlier in his career, Calver held senior leadership roles at GE and Mellon and began his career in advisory and M&A work.

Calver said, “Our goal is to make Executive Operations the ‘go-to’ for career CEOs and COOs serving growth-mode and PE-backed companies at inflection points. We deliver proven operators who help sponsors and founders move faster, execute with discipline, and create durable equity value. We continue to grow our national bench of leaders who can step in on short notice, stabilize and accelerate performance, and leave behind stronger teams, sharper insight, and a clear path to sustained growth.”

TechCXO’s Executive Operations practice provides seasoned CEOs and COOs on an interim, fractional, and Fractional Operating Partner basis to companies navigating growth, transformation, capital events, and strategic realignment. The firm’s model enables businesses and investment sponsors to access proven executive leadership with speed, flexibility, and measurable impact.

About TechCXO

For more than 20 years, TechCXO has been a leader in providing companies with on-demand access to seasoned fractional C-suite executives and Operating Partners. The firm’s partnership of more than 100 highly experienced leaders supports clients across finance, product, and technology, revenue growth, human capital, and executive operations. TechCXO serves startups, growth companies, and private equity-backed businesses nationwide. As a flexible and potent alternative to traditional hiring, TechCXO equips companies with the leadership they need to succeed.

Attachment