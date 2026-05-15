Recludix Pharma Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating Efficacy Comparable to Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting IL-4/IL-13 Signaling Pathways and Differentiated Safety Profile of Oral STAT6 Inhibitor REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755) in a Model of Atopic Dermatitis

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a clinical-stage company leading the discovery and development of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today presented preclinical data for REX-8756 demonstrating its potent preclinical efficacy and differentiated safety profile in a model of atopic dermatitis at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting.

In a Th2-mediated model of atopic dermatitis, blocking STAT6 activation with REX-8756 administered orally to mice attenuated skin inflammation with efficacy comparable to monoclonal antibodies targeting IL-4/IL-13 signaling pathways. Preclinical efficacy was also associated with reductions of Th2 cytokines (IL-13, IL-5) within the immune compartment. Unlike Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors, REX-8756 does not impair growth factor signaling critical for hematologic homeostasis and is not broadly immunosuppressive.

“This data set adds to a growing body of evidence across disease models showing that selective and complete inhibition of STAT6 with REX-8756 is comparable to biologics while enabling oral dosing and avoiding the broader safety risks of JAK inhibition,” said Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., president and head of R&D at Recludix. “REX-8756 is the first known orthosteric STAT6 SH2 domain inhibitor to enter the clinic. We believe this is an important distinction from both allosteric inhibitors and protein degraders, as REX-8756 binds the active site to directly block physiological protein function, enabling selective, potent, durable, and reversible inhibition.”

REX-8756 is being advanced in an ongoing, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study in approximately 100 healthy volunteers across multiple cohorts to clinically evaluate its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics.

About STAT6

Signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) proteins are both signaling proteins and transcription factors that play a role in cell growth, differentiation and function. STAT6 is a key nodal transcription factor that selectively mediates downstream signaling of IL-4 and IL-13, dominant and central cytokines in the pathophysiology of Type 2 inflammatory diseases. A STAT6 inhibitor offers the potential for a novel, first-in-class, targeted oral therapy for patients in the treatment of Type 2 inflammatory diseases.

About Recludix

Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.

Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts

Matt Caldemeyer

Chief Business Officer

mcaldemeyer@recludix.com



Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com