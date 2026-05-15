Primech AI Signs Three-Year Hytron Leasing Deal for High-Traffic Singapore Public Sector Site

KEY FACTS AT A GLANCE

WHO Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), through its robotics subsidiary Primech AI Pte. Ltd. WHAT Three-year leasing agreement for one Hytron autonomous restroom cleaning robot WHEN Deployment commencing no later than 31 May 2026 WHERE High-traffic public sector facility in Singapore WHY IT MATTERS First multi-year recurring revenue contract for Hytron in active public sector deployment; establishes Singapore reference site to anchor international expansion





SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech”), through its subsidiary Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI” or the “Company”), today announced that it has signed a three-year leasing agreement to deploy its Hytron autonomous restroom cleaning robot at a high-traffic public sector facility in Singapore.

The agreement marks Hytron’s transition from product showcase to live, revenue-generating commercial deployment, and establishes a recurring monthly revenue stream for Primech AI commencing no later than 31 May 2026.

Hytron in Action: One Robot, Every Restroom Surface

Inside Singapore’s busiest public-facing buildings, restrooms are cleaned and re-cleaned dozens of times a day. Hytron is built to handle that work end-to-end — autonomously.

Each Hytron unit independently cleans toilets, urinals, wash basins, sinks, floors and mirrors across multi-floor facilities. It navigates corridors, takes elevators between floors, self-charges, and refills and discharges water without human intervention. A dual-system cleaning architecture combines engineered brushes for precision contact scrubbing with electrolyzed water spray for contactless sanitization — adapting in real time to each fixture and surface.

Hytron has demonstrated greater than 99% bacterial disinfection efficacy in certified independent testing, holds endorsement from Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) under the Environmental Services Productivity Solutions Grant, and was selected as a TechRadar Pro Picks standout at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Operators manage the deployed fleet through the Hytron Task Management App, with real-time monitoring, task-level performance tracking, alerts, and IoT and Building Management System integration.

Agreement Structure

The agreement provides for the lease of one Hytron unit, with a three-month onboarding phase upon delivery during which installation, setup and operator training are provided by Primech AI at no additional charge. This onboarding structure is designed to lower the adoption barrier for new enterprise clients and accelerate deployment readiness, before transitioning into the full multi-year lease.

A Recurring-Revenue Model Built for Scale

Primech AI offers Hytron under a multi-year leasing model rather than outright capital sale. The model is designed to lower the upfront cost barrier for facility operators while generating predictable, subscription-style monthly revenue for the Company:

Recurring monthly revenue — fixed monthly fee per deployed unit, independent of one-time sales cycles.

— fixed monthly fee per deployed unit, independent of one-time sales cycles. Full-service coverage — maintenance, quarterly preventive servicing, corrective repair within three business days, spare parts and technical support all included.

— maintenance, quarterly preventive servicing, corrective repair within three business days, spare parts and technical support all included. Scalable across sites — a single client relationship can grow organically as additional units are deployed across more facilities.

— a single client relationship can grow organically as additional units are deployed across more facilities. Asset ownership retained — Primech AI retains ownership of all deployed Hytron units throughout the lease term.

Why This Deployment Matters

Singapore is one of the most demanding facilities-management markets in the world — dense, public-facing, tightly regulated and labor-constrained. A successful Hytron deployment in a high-traffic Singapore public sector environment establishes the operational track record that international enterprise and government clients look for.

Primech AI intends to grow its deployed Hytron fleet through additional leasing agreements across Singapore and target international markets, including the United States, where the Company is actively pursuing enterprise partnerships and distribution agreements following its participation in the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, as well as Europe and North Asia through its announced distribution arrangements. Manufacturing capacity is being scaled to support pipeline demand.

Management Commentary

“Hytron is one of the very few robots in the world purpose-built for the hardest hygiene environment in any building — the public restroom. Getting this right is much harder than it looks, and we were able to build Hytron precisely because Primech has spent decades running real cleaning operations ourselves. We know exactly what an operator needs.

This agreement converts Hytron from a product showcase into a live, revenue-generating deployment in one of the toughest facility environments in Singapore. It is the first of what we expect to be a growing fleet of Hytron units generating recurring monthly revenue for Primech AI — with additional agreements in active development across Singapore and our target international markets.”

— Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Primech Holdings Limited

What’s Next

Primech AI expects to announce additional Hytron leasing agreements and deployments across Singapore and target international markets in the coming quarters, as the Company executes its strategy to build a fleet-scale, recurring-revenue robotics business.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven integrated facilities services group. Its operating businesses trace their roots to 1988, with Primech Holdings Limited established as the consolidating entity. Primech provides general facility maintenance, specialized cleaning solutions, stewarding services, and targeted cleaning for offices and homes to public and private sector clients across Singapore. The Group is the parent company of Primech AI Pte. Ltd., developer of the Hytron autonomous restroom cleaning robot. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited, is a robotics company developing autonomous, AI-powered solutions for commercial facility operations. Its flagship product, Hytron, is a fully autonomous AI-powered restroom cleaning robot engineered to enhance hygiene standards, reduce labor dependency and support sustainability initiatives across high-traffic environments including airports, healthcare facilities, hotels, transportation hubs, educational institutions and commercial real estate. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements about anticipated commercial deployments, recurring revenue generation, fleet growth, partnership development, manufacturing initiatives, and international market expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

Contact

Investor Relations

ir@primechholdings.com