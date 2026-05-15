CaoCao Inc. and Shanghai International Automobile City Forge Strategic Partnership and Plan to Deploy 100 Robotaxis in Shanghai This Year

HangZhou, China, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14, CaoCao Inc. entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai International Automobile City (Group) Co., Ltd. CaoCao will establish a wholly owned subsidiary in the core area of Shanghai International Automobile City, providing important support for the future commercialization of Robotaxi operations. In 2026, CaoCao plans to deploy 100 Robotaxis in the area.





It is understood that CaoCao will play an active role in the development of the intelligent connected vehicle industry in Shanghai’s Jiading District, driving the rollout and scaled deployment of Robotaxi services in the city and expanding its footprint in top-tier cities. At the same time, Shanghai International Automobile City will support CaoCao in connecting with the city’s rich intelligent connected vehicle innovation resources. By integrating technology R&D, industrial-chain collaboration, and real urban scenarios, the two sides will work together to accelerate the deployment and continued iteration of cutting-edge mobility solutions.

Drawing on Shanghai International Automobile City’s combined strengths in industrial clustering, policy innovation, and testing and validation, CaoCao will steadily improve the efficiency of large-scale, commercial Robotaxi operations and provide a demonstration model for the development of future urban intelligent transportation systems.

CaoCao’s Robotaxi transformation is now accelerating across the board. Recently, Eva Cab, China’s first purpose-built Robotaxi prototype, made its debut at Auto China in Beijing. CaoCao was deeply involved in its product definition and R&D. Under current plans, CaoCao’s deeply customized version of the Robotaxi will officially enter mass production in 2027, with cumulative deployment reaching 100,000 vehicles by 2030.

As Geely Holding Group’s primary commercial platform for Robotaxi operations, CaoCao has established a full-capability, closed-loop Robotaxi ecosystem centered on intelligent purpose-built vehicle, intelligent driving technology, and intelligent operation. Built on a decade of deep experience in the shared mobility sector, CaoCao has accumulated vast real-world mobility data, mature dispatch algorithms, and a nationwide service network, while also developing a comprehensive asset management system covering vehicle procurement, insurance, maintenance, and residual value management. Together, these capabilities provide a solid foundation for the large-scale commercialization of Robotaxi services.

In 2026, CaoCao will gradually expand into more cities across China, continue enlarging its Robotaxi fleet, explore Robotaxi business opportunities in Hong Kong, and actively expand into international markets. Leveraging Geely Holding Group’s global network, CaoCao will steadily establish a presence in suitable markets around the world.