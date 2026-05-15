AI and Advanced Diagnostics Transform Cancer Detection Market Amid Rising Healthcare Investment

Boston, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diagnostics landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation as artificial intelligence, liquid biopsy technologies, and next-generation sequencing reshape cancer detection and treatment pathways, according to BCC Research's comprehensive 2025 Diagnostics Research Review. The report examines emerging technologies, investment patterns, and strategic shifts driving innovation across the $20+ billion molecular diagnostics sector.

KEY FINDINGS

Market Expansion Accelerating: The global molecular diagnostics market reached $20.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit $42.6 billion by 2030, representing a robust 13.1% CAGR driven by technological advancement and healthcare infrastructure investment.

North America Leads Adoption: North America commands the largest market share, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and early adoption of advanced screening technologies including multi-cancer early detection tests.

Liquid Biopsy Surge: The liquid biopsy market for cancer detection is experiencing explosive growth, expanding from $2.1 billion in 2024 to a projected $6.3 billion by 2029 at 24.6% CAGR, as healthcare systems embrace non-invasive screening alternatives.

Tissue Diagnostics Growth: The tissue diagnostics segment is positioned for sustained expansion at 8.7% CAGR, reaching $9.2 billion by 2029, driven by companion diagnostic development and personalized medicine adoption.

AI Integration Accelerates: Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming oncology diagnostics through advanced computing techniques in diagnosis and treatment planning.

Established Leaders Dominate: Market leadership remains concentrated among established players including Roche, Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine, Illumina, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, and Abbott.

STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS

The convergence of aging demographics, rising cancer incidence, and healthcare infrastructure investment in emerging economies is creating unprecedented demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities. Healthcare systems worldwide are prioritizing early detection technologies as cost-effective interventions, driving adoption of multi-cancer early detection tests that integrate circulating tumor DNA mutations with protein biomarkers.

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The diagnostics sector presents compelling growth opportunities for investors, with multiple sub-markets demonstrating double-digit growth potential driven by demographic trends and technological innovation. Companies positioned at the intersection of AI, liquid biopsy, and companion diagnostics appear best positioned to capture market share.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/biotechnology/diagnostics-market-research-review.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.