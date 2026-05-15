LETWESAF Launches Radar-Based Camping Perimeter Alarm to Improve Early Movement Detection for Outdoor Safety During Peak Camping Season

Los Angeles,CA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LETWESAF has announced the release of its new Camping Perimeter Alarm, a 24GHz millimeter-wave radar-based safety device designed to help outdoor campers detect nearby movement earlier in low-visibility and high-vegetation environments during the peak May–June camping season.

As camping activity increases across forests, RV parks, and remote outdoor sites, LETWESAF aims to address a long-standing safety gap: limited situational awareness in environments where darkness, dense foliage, and uneven terrain reduce the effectiveness of conventional outdoor security tools.

Spring camping often means dense foliage, low light, wildlife activity, and busy campgrounds that can limit visibility.Conventional outdoor camping security tools often have practical limitations in late-spring camping scenarios.

Flashlights only illuminate the area they are pointed at, making it difficult to cover blind spots hidden behind dense vegetation around the campsite.

Cameras typically rely on sufficient lighting and unobstructed viewing angles, conditions that are often hard to achieve in wooded campsites during May and June when foliage is thick and terrain is complex.

Infrared detection products can provide nighttime sensing, but their penetration capability is limited when faced with grass, bushes, or uneven terrain, which may reduce detection effectiveness.

Tripwire alert products can offer perimeter warnings, but they may also present certain safety risks, such as accidental triggering, tripping hazards, or interference with normal campsite activities. Standard camping alarms often activate only when movement is already close to the campsite, leaving campers with limited time to respond calmly during their outdoor trips.

The LETWESAF Camping Perimeter Alarm is designed to extend situational awareness beyond the immediate proximity of the campsite. Using advanced 24GHz millimeter-wave radar sensing technology capable of penetrating tents, bushes, and light foliage, the device can identify motion at a distance and alert outdoor users before movement reaches the campsite area. This creates a wider awareness zone around the campsite and gives campers earlier notice of nearby activity, even in dense, low-visibility outdoor conditions.







Unlike many perimeter alarm, the LETWESAF Camping Perimeter Alarm combines advanced radar technology with durability features built specifically for outdoor use. It supports offline operation with no WiFi or app required, includes waterproof protection, and features a portable design for quick setup at campsites, RV stops, hiking bases, or remote outdoor locations. The radar system helps detect movement that may be difficult to notice with the naked eye, giving users earlier warning and more time to respond calmly.

To ensure dependable field performance, the device has undergone extensive durability testing, including 300+ drop tests during product evaluation and 153 impact tests at 0.5J using a mechanical hammer on the housing. It has also been tested for repeated outdoor setup, vibration during transport, and operation in humid or light-rain conditions. These tests help verify that the unit can withstand the bumps, handling, and unpredictable environments common in real camping use.

It reflects the advanced sensing technology, stronger materials, and higher level of outdoor protection built into the product. For many campers, added safety, durability, and peace of mind are worth far more than the price alone.

Campers preparing for the May–June outdoor season can visit the official LETWESAF website to learn more about the LETWESAF Camping Perimeter Alarm and choose a campsite safety solution designed for earlier awareness, easier setup, and greater peace of mind. Whether camping solo, traveling by RV, or heading out with family, LETWESAF helps outdoor users stay informed before movement gets too close.



