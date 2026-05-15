Omnicom Health Becomes First Healthcare Network to Win ADC “Network of the Year”

New York, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnicom Health has been named “Network of the Year” at the prestigious ADC 105th Annual Awards - the first time a healthcare network has claimed the top distinction in the award show’s storied history. By earning the highest cumulative points across all creative disciplines, including Gold, Silver, Bronze Cubes and Merits, Omnicom Health has set a new benchmark for creative excellence in healthcare and the broader advertising landscape. Part of The One Club for Creativity, the ADC Annual Awards honors excellence in craft, design and innovation.

“To be the first healthcare network named ADC ‘Network of the Year’ is a powerful statement about the new Omnicom Health and the world-class creative standard we are building together,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of Omnicom Health. “This recognition not only reflects the extraordinary innovation and talent across our agencies and teams but also sends a clear message: healthcare creativity deserves its place at the forefront of the global stage.”

Also, at this year’s ADC 105th Annual Awards:

AREA 23 was named “Agency of the Year,” and its “KYIKATÊJÊ” earned the prestigious Fusion Cube, which recognizes work that meets ADC's standards for craft and innovation while advancing representation and inclusion behind the scenes and in the work itself.

Biolumina, OLIXIR New York and Remedy Edge also received notable creative honors in categories including “Pharma - Advertising - Direct,” “Pharma - Advertising - Television/Film/Online Video,” “Pharma - Motion/Film Craft - Direction” and “Design for Good - Design for Good - Product Design.”

In addition to the awards garnered, Omnicom Health was also represented on the Pharma/Health/Wellness jury by Laura Florence, Deputy Chief Creative Officer at Biolumina, who served as president. This unprecedented recognition at the ADC Awards highlights Omnicom Health’s relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries in creativity, innovation and driving positive change. For the full list of ADC winners, please visit https://adcawards.org/winners/.

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About Omnicom Health

Omnicom Health is the world’s leading and most awarded healthcare marketing communications network designed to accelerate intelligent growth for health and life sciences brands. Uniting best-in-class healthcare professional and consumer advertising agencies and specialized capabilities including patient engagement and support, medical communications, market access and more – we deliver connected solutions that drive measurable impact across the full healthcare landscape. Powered by Omni and Acxiom’s unparalleled life sciences data, we drive faster, smarter, human solutions for clients including Fortune 500 pharma and life sciences companies and countless startups, biotech and biopharma companies. We are part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). Learn more at https://www.omc.com/capabilities/capability-health/.