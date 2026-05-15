Protective Films Market worth $7.62 billion by 2031, at 5.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Protective Films Market is projected to grow from USD 5.81 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The protective films market will expand, driven by rising demand for temporary surface protection during manufacturing, transportation, and installation. The automotive, electronics, construction, and metal processing industries need protective films to avoid scratches, dust, and surface damage. Market growth is also being driven by increasing industrial production and infrastructure development. Moreover, the increase in demand for high-quality finished products is also driving the use of protective films.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Ammonia Market”

320 - Market Data Tables

60 – Figures

340 - Pages

List of Key Players in Ammonia Market:

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), 3M (US), POLIFILM (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), XPEL (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ammonia Market:

Drivers: Increased demand in the transportation industry. Restraint: Difficulty in recycling polymer plastics. Opportunity: Growing demand for sustainable protective films. Challenge: Stringent environmental regulations.

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Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the non-adhesive/cling films segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025. By material, the polypropylene (PP) segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025. By end-use industry, industrial manufacturing/metal processing accounted for the second-largest share of the protective films market in 2025. North America accounted for the second-largest share of the protective films market in 2025.

The protective films market is studied across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the leading region in the protective films market. Asia Pacific is the most dominant market in the protective films market, driven by the rapid industrialization and the high growth in manufacturing industries. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are large automotive, electronics, and construction industries that demand protective films. There are also benefits to the region in terms of infrastructure development and the growth of consumer electronics manufacturing.

The US protective films market is set to show stable growth due to favorable conditions in the automotive, electronic, and industrial manufacturing sectors. These industries have a high use of protective films to keep the quality of products and avoid surface damage during the production and transportation process. The market demand is also being supported by the rise in investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

The protective films market is segmented by type into pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) films, non-adhesive/cling films, and specialty removable/clean-peel films. Pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) films are the leading type because they are easy to apply and have good temporary adhesion without heat or solvents. These films may be installed fast with minimal residue of adhesives left on surfaces. PSA films can be applied to many types of surfaces, including metals, plastics, glass, and painted surfaces.

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The protective films market is segmented by material, which includes polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane (PU), polycarbonate (PC), and other materials. Polyethylene (PE) is the leading material because it provides good flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness in the use of protective films. PE films are resistant to moisture, dust, and abrasion and hence can be used to cover surfaces when they are being manufactured and when being transported. They are popular in the construction, automobile, and appliance industries. Polyethylene has a good standing in the market that is further reinforced by its easy processability and the extensive availability of the material.

The protective films market is segmented by end-use industry, which includes building & construction, automotive & transportation, electronics & electrical, industrial manufacturing/metal processing, packaging & logistics, furniture & interior, medical & pharmaceutical, and other end-use industries. Automotive & transportation is the leading end-use industry, as protective films are extensively applied to the surface of the vehicle and its parts during production and shipment. The use of these films is done on painted body panels, inside trims, and electronic displays to avoid scratches and contamination. The rising number of vehicles, including electric vehicles, is driving the demand for surface protection solutions. The growing need is driving the use of protective films in the automotive industry

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