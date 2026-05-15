Award-winning HR Software Vendor HiBob Named an ISG 2026 Vendor of Excellence for Talent Suites

New York, NY, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced it has been named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in the Talent Suites category for 2026.

Award-winning HR Management Software HiBob Named Best Talent Suite for 2026

Recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, this award evaluates software providers based on product innovation, market presence, user experience, and the tangible value delivered to customers.

A Talent Suite is a specialized collection of HR tools focused specifically on the strategic management of an organization's human capital. It encompasses the entire talent lifecycle, including recruitment and onboarding, performance management, learning and development, and compensation planning. A modern Talent Suite empowers organizations to not only attract the best candidates but also to nurture their growth, align their goals with business objectives, and foster long-term retention through continuous engagement and development.

HiBob's recognition in the Talent Suites category underscores the platform's ability to provide a holistic, people-centric approach to talent management that drives both individual and organizational success.

"Being named an ISG Vendor of Excellence for our Talent Suite is a powerful validation of our people-first philosophy," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob. "In today's competitive landscape, managing talent requires more than just tracking performance reviews; it requires building a culture of continuous growth and recognition. This award highlights our commitment to providing organizations with the intuitive, AI-enhanced tools they need to develop their people and build resilient, high-performing teams."

In addition to the Talent Suites category, HiBob was also named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in three other distinct categories for 2026: HCM Suites, HCM Platform, and HRMS—a significant expansion from its recognition in just a single category in 2025.

This latest recognition from ISG adds to HiBob's impressive momentum in 2026, following its recent naming as the Best HR Management Software by Hackernoon, and #1 rankings in the Sapient Insights Mid-Market Voice of the Customer Report.

For more information about HiBob and Bob, visit www.hibob.com.

About Information Services Group (ISG)

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 5,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

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