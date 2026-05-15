Notice on the repeated UAB “Kvartalas” bondholders’ meeting held remotely on 14 May 2026 and the adopted resolution

On 14 May 2026, a remote repeated meeting of the bondholders (the Meeting) of UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, registered office address Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Company), in respect of its bond issue with ISIN code LT0000411167 (the Bonds) was held.

The Meeting was held and a resolution was adopted as follows:

At the Meeting, the Bondholders voted on the approval of the increase of the nominal value of the Bond Issue specified in the Bond Documents from EUR 50,000,000 to EUR 60,000,000, allowing the Company to additionally distribute and issue up to 100,000 new Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100 each, without amending the other terms of the Bond issue or the obligations assumed by the Company towards the Bondholders, including the Company’s obligation to ensure that the additional issuance of the Bonds does not breach the LTC (loan (debt) to cost) ratio as set out in the Bond Documents.

A positive resolution was adopted at the Meeting, approving the increase of the nominal value of the Bond Issue from EUR 50,000,000 to EUR 60,000,000. The minutes of the Meeting are attached to this notice.

Taking into account the resolution adopted at the Meeting, the Company will amend the maximum mortgage agreement securing the Company’s obligations towards the Bondholders by specifying that the amount of the obligation secured by the maximum mortgage is up to a maximum amount of EUR 66,000,000, including penalties and compensation for losses incurred by the Bondholders and/or the Trustee as a result of improper performance of secured obligations by the Issuer.

Furthermore, in compliance with applicable legal requirements, the Company will apply to the Bank of Lithuania for the approval of the supplement to the Bond Base Prospectus dated 19 November 2025. This supplement will update the information regarding the business centre “Sąvaržėlė” developed by the Company at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, and reflect the amendments to the Bond issue. Upon approval, the prospectus supplement will be made public.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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