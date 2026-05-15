JAKKS Pacific Launches Pre-Sale for Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. as Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Momentum Continues

Exciting New Feature Figure Available for Pre-Order May 15 Ahead of Late-Summer Launch

Nintendo and Illumination’s record-shattering global blockbuster,

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is in theaters now





SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, Illumination and Nintendo, will launch the pre-sale of its Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. feature figure, inspired by Nintendo and Illumination’s record-shattering worldwide phenomenon, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The interactive figure will be available for pre-order at Target and Smyths beginning May 15, 2026, ahead of the next product rollout hitting shelves in late summer 2026.

Standing over 8 inches tall, Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. delivers dynamic, action-packed fun with 13 points of articulation and a signature chomping motion activated by pushing his shell forward. The figure also includes a multi-head paint brush with swappable tips including a brush, axe, mace and arrowhead, allowing fans to recreate epic battle moments. A water-reveal feature brings added interactivity, as users can use the brush tip to reveal ink splatter effects again and again.

The launch comes as excitement around The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues to build. The film has become one of the highest-grossing releases of 2026, reflecting the franchise’s enduring popularity and cross-generational appeal.

JAKKS Pacific’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie product line has already demonstrated strong performance. Following the successful initial launch in Q1, top-selling items included the 5-inch Figures, Yoshi Egg Playset and 9-inch Plush, highlighting strong fan demand for both collectible figures and interactive play experiences.

Building on that momentum, new Fall offerings include:

Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. Feature Figure [Target and Smyths exclusive]

Feature Figure [Target and Smyths exclusive] Mario Riding Yoshi Feature Figure [Walmart exclusive]

Feature Figure [Walmart exclusive] Premium Figures w/ Accessories : Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser

: Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser Deluxe Wonder Bowser Jr. Planet playset w/ Mini Bowser Jr. and Clown Car

Minus World diorama with exclusive Mini Wart and Penguin Toad figures

Mini-scale figures : Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, and Rosalina

: Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, and Rosalina Pull-back vehicles : Yoshi on Motorcycle and Bowser Jr. in Clown Car [Walmart exclusive]

: Yoshi on Motorcycle and Bowser Jr. in Clown Car [Walmart exclusive] 9-inch plush: Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi and Rosalina

The Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. will be available for pre-order at Target and Smyths beginning May 15, 2026, with additional products arriving at major retailers nationwide later this summer.

About Nintendo + Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Following the global phenomenon that brought The Super Mario Bros. to the big screen in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion, Illumination and Nintendo reunite for an all-new, action-packed chapter: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

After settling into their new life in the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are drawn back into action when a mysterious call for help points toward the unexplored past of Princess Peach (Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy). The mission pulls Mario and Luigi—and their new family of friends—off familiar ground, launching a sweeping intergalactic journey across new worlds and with unexpected alliances.

The film reunites the all-star original cast, including Golden Globe nominee Jack Black (Jumanji films) as Bowser; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad; and Emmy nominee Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!) as Kamek. They are joined by new cast members including Emmy Award winner Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer) as Bowser Jr.; Emmy and Grammy winner Donald Glover as Yoshi; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae as Honey Queen, Luis Guzmán as Wart, and Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) as Rosalina.

The film is directed by returning Golden Globe nominated filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) and it is written by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru), with Emmy Award nominee Brian Tyler (Fast X) returning to compose the score.

From Nintendo and Illumination—creator of the global blockbuster Despicable Me, Minions, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets franchises—The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is produced by Illumination’s Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., and by Nintendo’s Representative Director and Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as the record-breaking The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Migration, and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has been providing a wide range of entertainment products and experiences since its founding in 1889, beginning with the manufacture and sale of Hanafuda playing cards.

Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo’s focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 5.9 billion video games and over 860 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™, Metroid™, Kirby™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™, and Splatoon™.

Nintendo strives to expand the number of people who have access to its characters and worlds. Its continuing mission is to put smiles on the faces of everyone it touches with unique entertainment experiences, centered on its integrated video game hardware and software products.

About Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E)

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

Media Contact

JAKKS Pacific

Jessica Kavanaugh

publicrelations@jakks.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10080024-bc77-4a1c-bc9b-bbd32d4e5356