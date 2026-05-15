USA TODAY Readers Again Say Jellystone Park Locations Are Among the Nation’s Best





SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park locations in Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Virginia finished among the top six RV parks in the nation in USA TODAY’s 10Best 2026 Readers’ Choice competition.



— Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, with its multiple swimming pools, interactive water features, large water slides, snowless tubing, mini golf, 4X4 adventure rides, wagon rides, fire truck rides, paintball and laser tag was voted the fourth best RV park in the nation by USA TODAY readers. This is the fourth year in a row it has placed number four or better in the annual Readers’ Choice awards.



— Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, with its beautiful swimming pool, water slides, multilevel splashground, mini golf and games ranging from laser tag to human foosball and Water Wars, was voted the number five campground in the nation. It was voted the number one RV park in the United States in the Readers’ Choice awards in 2022 and has finished in the top six parks overall for five consecutive years.



— Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Luray, Virginia, with its three swimming pools, two giant water slides, splashground, mini golf, laser tag, pedal boats, and more was voted number 6 in the nation.



“We are thrilled that USA TODAY readers consistently rank Jellystone Park campgrounds among the best in the nation. The fact that multiple Jellystone Park locations placed among the top six RV parks in the United States over multiple years underscores the extent to which families consider the parks to be true family entertainment destinations,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, the Southfield, Michigan-based company that franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.



Jellystone Park locations are consistently ranked among the top parks in the nation. The Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location near Zion National Park in Hurricane, Utah was recognized as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards winner in the Camping & Glamping category. The expansive 53-acre luxury family camping resort features multiple pools, giant water slides, a splashground, floating obstacle course, jumping pillow, sports courts, and more. National honors were also recently earned by the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Pittsfield, Illinois and the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Glen Ellis, New Hampshire, which both won Park Innovator of the Year Awards from OHI, the outdoor hospitality industry association, in recognition of their efforts to elevate innovation and advance outdoor hospitality.



Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are famous for providing fun, family attractions, activities, and themed weekends with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith that include everything from pools and water slides to mini golf and foam parties to wagon rides and dance parties. Unique pet amenities, activities and accommodations are also increasingly part of the Jellystone Park experience.



For more information about these and other Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada, please visit www.jellystonepark.com.



About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aefc8857-c56b-4708-a214-94333e35f0c3