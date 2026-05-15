AYCE Capital Expands New York Presence with Investment in NYC MSP

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYCE Capital, a leading acquirer of small to medium-sized Managed Service Providers in North America, is pleased to announce it’s investment in a leading Managed Services Provider (“the MSP”) in the New York Metropolitan Area with a reputation for providing quick, reliable and professional IT Service to the New York Metropolitan Area.

AYCE’s investment is designed to support the MSP as it continues to build on four decades of service excellence. The investment provides additional resources that strengthen the business behind the scenes while keeping the client experience front and center. With added organizational support and access to expanded capabilities, including dedicated cybersecurity and AI resources, the team is positioned to deepen client relationships, pursue new opportunities, and invest further in service responsiveness, without changing the culture or standards clients have come to expect. The result is a stronger operational foundation that allows the service delivery team to remain focused on delivering dependable, high-quality IT services.

Over it’s 40+ year history of working with clients across an array of industries, the MSP has developed an especially strong competence in working with clients in the Accounting and Apparel industries, through a deep understanding of their customers underlying business models. This institutional knowledge is paired with an experienced team of seasoned professional technicians with at least 5-10 years of practical experience and strong business leaders who continue to drive value through technology for clients.

AYCE brings together capital investment, operational capabilities, and close collaboration with management teams to help MSPs grow while maintaining high service standards and customer satisfaction.

Corey Kerns, Vice President of iTValuations, said "Advising the MSP on this transaction was a truly rewarding experience. The team has spent 40 years earning the trust of their clients, and it was important that any partner they brought on shared that same commitment to relationships and service quality. AYCE understood that immediately. This is a partnership built on mutual respect, and we're excited to see what they build together."

“They’ve built a strong business that has developed a reputation for excellent service delivery” said Philip Kaczmarczyk, CEO of AYCE Capital. “We’re excited to compliment their deep understanding of their clients with AYCEs large scale resources and portfolio network.”

Dalton Austin

AYCE Capital

Head of Deal Origination - M&A

austin@ayce-capital.com