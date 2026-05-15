AutoFull Named Official Gaming Chair Partner of ESL Pro Tour for 2026–2027

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoFull has been named the Official Gaming Chair Partner of the ESL Pro Tour and Intel Extreme Masters throughout the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

AutoFull will be the primary chair provider for competition stages and practice areas across a number of upcoming events, including:

Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM): All flagship events, including iconic stops in Kraków and Cologne.

ESL Pro League: Covering the 2026–2027 calendar.

ESL Challenger League: Supporting the path to pro for rising talent.

This strategic partnership enables the brand to grow its presence across the global esports ecosystem, equipping pro players with ergonomic products engineered to meet elite competitive standards.

Official Gaming Chair for Top-Tier Esports Competition

AutoFulls gaming chairs will be used throughout the tournaments and during playersdaily training sessions. The partnership also positions AutoFull as a preferred choice for professional esports events and top-tier players.

The announcement highlights the role of ergonomic gaming equipment in modern competitive gaming. Professional esports athletes often spend extended hours practicing, reviewing gameplay, and competing in live tournament settings.

Gaming seating is therefore essential for gamers, helping them stay focused, maintain proper posture, and enjoy comfort during long sessions.

M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu and M6 Ultra 2.0 Used Across Tournament Environments

Two AutoFull ergonomic gaming chair models — the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu and the M6 Ultra 2.0 — are used across official tournaments and playersdaily training routines. Engineered for prolonged sitting, these chairs integrate professional ergonomic design with tailored features for gamers, esports athletes and high-performance users.

The chair incorporates a combination of patented and patent-pending technologies, particularly in its ergonomic support and thermal comfort systems, reflecting ongoing innovation in esports seating design.

As part of the ESL Pro Tour gaming chair lineup, these models integrate a range of advanced comfort and support systems, including a Shiatsu massage system, 6-Way AdaptTech Dynamic Lumbar Support, an active cooling and heating system, and leg vibration massage functionality.

These features are engineered to support users during prolonged sitting, reducing physical discomfort, enhancing seating stability, and delivering a more comfortable gaming experience.

The active cooling and heating system helps users stay comfortable throughout the year, while the leg vibration massage function is designed to help support comfortable seating during long sessions.

Its ergonomic frame is uniquely optimized for extended sitting, perfectly suited for pro players, live streamers, and gaming enthusiasts with long daily seating hours.

AutoFull – Empowering the Next Generation of Esports.

With a presence at nearly 2,000 tournaments and partnerships with hundreds of teams across the globe, AutoFull continues to solidify its position in the esports equipment market. The brand integrates ergonomic design, advanced technology and modern aesthetics to develop products that meet the rigorous demands of professional gaming.

"We are incredibly proud to join forces with the ESL FACEIT Group for the 2026 and 2027 seasons,"said Anna Ding, Founder of AutoFull. "Counter-Strike demands the highest level of focus and physical endurance. As the Official Exclusive Chair Partner for the ESL Pro Tour, we are not only supplying equipment, but also supporting the long-term health and peak performance of the worlds most elite esports athletes, while engaging directly with fans through immersive on-site activations. We remain committed to delivering professional esports experiences and ultimate gaming enjoyment to players across the globe."

This strategic partnership enables the brand to grow its presence across the global esports ecosystem, equipping pro players with ergonomic products engineered to meet elite competitive standards.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is a leading esports brand specializing in high-performance gaming equipment, including esports chairs, desks, and immersive setups.

With a presence in nearly 2,000 tournaments and hundreds of teams worldwide, AutoFull delivers professional-grade gaming experiences for players and esports communities. The company continues to inspire a culture of passion, fearlessness, and joy through gaming-focused design and innovation.



Media Contact:

Company: AutoFull

Contact Person: Heikong

Email: heikong@autofull.com

Country & City: Hong Kong, China

Website: https://www.autofull.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45abb32f-01d1-4560-a4f8-ba5ad5e55d56

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6ece558-8c13-43f2-92ea-a71f32d17596



