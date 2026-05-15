What to Look for in a Shampoo and Conditioner for Coloured Hair in 2026, Recommended by Professionals

United Kingdom, London , May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stopping colour fade between salon appointments – that is the age-long question asked by women around the country looking to keep their hair looking fresh and vibrant. Often the secret to maintaining colour vibrancy comes down to one thing: what you’re washing your hair with. Finding the right shampoo and conditioner is crucial, so you can continue to care for your hair without stripping colour with every wash.

To find out what that looks like in practice, we asked the professionals, the colourists and stylists who spend their days working with coloured hair.

Pureology has been a professional staple for years. Sulfate free across the entire range, 100% vegan formulas, and formulated specifically for colour treated hair, it's built around a single purpose: keeping colour in for longer. Its AntiFade Complex, provides a gentle lather that seals the cuticle, helping protect hair from damage and lock in colour vibrancy for longer.

Shampoos and Conditioners:

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo & Conditioner





Best for: bleached, damaged or colour-compromised hair

Bleaching puts hair under significant stress. The process raises the hair cuticle, making hair more susceptible to damage and breakage. For anyone who colours regularly, and especially those who bleach, repair needs to be the starting point, not an afterthought.

Pureology Strength Cure system for damaged hair, designed to help target chemical and environmental damage, these hair repair products contain Keravis, Ceramide and Arginine to help strengthen hair and seal the cuticle to help protect from future damage. Strength Cure colour-treated hair products feature the Asta-Repair complex to help support hair health and luster.

Blonde specialist and Pureology Pro Ambassador @carlybrown9 uses it on her own hair:

"As a blonde specialist I truly believe hair health starts with strength. Pureology strength cure restores hair strength, helping to rebuild compromised strands. Luxury repair is now within reach, strength starts here."

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo & Conditioner





Best for: fine, coloured hair that needs hydration without weight

Bleached and highlighted hair is thirsty hair. The colouring process can leave hair feeling dry and more susceptible to breakage, making nourishment essential for maintaining both hair health and colour vibrancy. The problem, for those with finer strands, is that some conditioning shampoos deliver nourishment at the cost of volume, leaving hair limp and flat.

Luxurious, lightweight, rich-lather shampoo. The gentle, light hydrating system of shampoo and conditioner revitalizes, softens, and nourishes fine, dry colour-treated hair. The shampoo is silicone-free and sulfate-free to allow for gentle cleansing. Formulated with key ingredients Jojoba, Green Tea, and Sage and a signature aromatherapy blend of Lavendar, Bergamot, and Patchouli. The result is genuine moisture, enough to make a difference to bleached or highlighted hair without the heaviness. The conditioner works in the same way, nourishing and detangling without weighing strands down.

Stylist and blonde specialist @daisy_goord has been using it on herself and her clients for years:

“Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo is a staple for myself and my clients when it comes to looking after their hair. Being a stylist who focuses on mainly blonde clientele hydration is key for keeping their bleached hair healthy and strong. It's simple to use but feels and is luxury for your hair.

If the spa like smell alone doesn't grab your attention the way your hair feels after using it certainly will, think hydration without weighing your hair down. That's why it's the shampoo I recommend most for my clients and have used on my own hair for years.

Having the Sheer option in the Pureology Hydrate range was a game changer for myself and my clients with naturally finer hair that gets weighed down easily. Still the same incredible hydrating results just without any heaviness.”

Why Professionals Use It

The reasons professionals keep returning to Pureology are consistent across the board:

Sulfate-free: Pureology's sulfate-free formulas provide a gentle lather, helping cleanse the hair without stripping the colour.

Pureology's sulfate-free formulas provide a gentle lather, helping cleanse the hair without stripping the colour. 100% vegan: Every formula is entirely free from animal-derived ingredients, without any compromise on performance.

Every formula is entirely free from animal-derived ingredients, without any compromise on performance. Built for colour-treated hair: the brand holds an exclusive ‘anti-colour-fade complex’, designed to expertly care for colour-treated hair. Developed from the ground up for hair that has been coloured, bleached or chemically treated.





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About Pureology

Pureology is a professional colour care brand offering transformative results with an unparalleled blend of gentleness and performance. In its simplest sense, the Pureology name (pure x ology) exquisitely blends two ideas to construct your ideal hair care journey: Sensory x efficacy. Pure x scientific. Lavish experience x unmatched quality.

With our signature sulfate-free lather, enticing aromas, and silky-smooth results, Pureology strives to stimulate the senses while protecting each precious hair strand during washing. All of this is delivered through 100% vegan formulas that carefully preserve your colour without compromise.

Founded in California, Pureology launched with a promise of superior colour care that refused to sacrifice purity for performance. We remain the pioneers of pure, gentle formulas that not only feel, look, and smell indulgent, but also deliver real, professional results.

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