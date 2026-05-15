Moonkie Introduces Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl for Cleaner, Easier Mealtimes

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonkie has launched its Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl – 13 oz , designed to support baby self-feeding with fewer spills and easier cleanup for modern families.

As more families embrace baby-led weaning and independent feeding routines, mealtime spills and endless cleanup have become a common frustration for parents. With a strong suction base and a seamless one-piece design, Moonkie’s bowl simplifies everyday feeding routines while helping little ones build confidence at mealtime.

Designed to Make Self-Feeding Easier

Self-feeding is an exciting milestone, but it often comes with spills, tipped bowls, and extra cleanup along the way.

Moonkie’s Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl was created to help make those moments a little more manageable. Its strong suction base helps keep the bowl securely in place during meals, reducing slips and spills while babies practice feeding themselves.

The seamless one-piece design also makes cleanup easier for parents, with no hard-to-reach gaps where food can get trapped. With less sliding and fewer interruptions, little ones can focus more on learning to feed themselves.

A Cleaner Take on Everyday Mealtimes

Easy cleanup has also become an important consideration for parents navigating daily feeding routines. Traditional bowls with seams or multiple parts can trap leftover food in hard-to-reach areas, making cleaning more time-consuming than it needs to be.

The bowl’s seamless one-piece design helps make post-meal cleanup quicker and easier for parents. Without gaps where food can collect, the bowl is easier to wash and maintain for daily use.

The bowl also combines durable materials for everyday feeding routines. The 304 stainless steel interior helps resist lingering odors and keeps food tasting fresh, while the BPA-free, food-grade silicone exterior is designed for everyday use.

With a clean, modern design and practical functionality, the bowl fits naturally into everyday family routines at home or on the go.

Supporting Modern Parenting Moments

“Less mess at home, more smiles on the road is more than just a slogan for us. We believe thoughtfully designed essentials can help make everyday parenting moments feel a little easier and a little more joyful,” said Amy, Head of Product at Moonkie. “As little ones begin building independence during the toddler years, even small details can make a meaningful difference in daily routines. Our goal is to create products that support those moments with practical designs parents can genuinely rely on.”

The Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl is now available through Moonkie’s official website .

About Moonkie

Moonkie [moon-kee] is a modern baby brand inspired by the balance of tranquility and play in early childhood. Inspired by the gentle glow of the moon and the curiosity of a monkey at play, the brand creates thoughtfully designed essentials and sensory-driven products that support everyday parenting moments. From practical feeding tools to skill-building toys, Moonkie combines functionality, safety, and modern design to help families navigate the early years with more ease, connection, and joy.

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Media Contact

Contact Person: Peter

Email: peter.h@moonkieshop.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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