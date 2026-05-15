Landmarks Illinois’ Bonnie McDonald receives prestigious Loeb Fellowship from Harvard, will step down as President & CEO

Chicago, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois is announcing that President & CEO Bonnie McDonald has been selected for a 2027 Loeb Fellowship by the Harvard Graduate School of Design (HGSD) and will step down from her post leading the organization on July 24. Chief Operating Officer Frank Butterfield will serve as interim President & CEO until a permanent replacement has been selected.

A Legacy of Transformational Leadership

McDonald has served as Landmarks Illinois President & CEO since 2012. During her 14-year tenure, she has transformed the organization and the national preservation field – shifting the focus from the bricks and mortar of historic places to people and their connections to our built environment. Her work aims to advance building reuse as a systems-level response to climate change, housing, public health and spatial injustice, as detailed in her 2023 publication, " The Relevancy Guidebook: How We Can Transform the Future of Preservation ."

Advancing Preservation on a Global Stage

McDonald’s influential work will continue through the Loeb Fellowship. McDonald is one of 10 practitioners selected worldwide for the 2027 cohort. She is also one of four preservation professionals chosen this year, a signal that building reuse is a priority for HGSD. Of the 450 Loeb alumni, only 11 have been preservation professionals. This October will also mark the 60th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act, making this an especially pivotal moment to evaluate and reform preservation practices.

“Being named a 2027 Loeb Fellow is a distinct honor and significant opportunity to scale preservation practice toward greater social impact,” said McDonald. “I am deeply grateful to the Loeb Fellowship and the HGSD jury for this pivotal chance to evaluate, explore and renew my abilities as a preservation movement leader.”

Preparing for the Transition

The Loeb Fellowship will require McDonald to reside in Cambridge, Mass., for a 10-month period beginning in August. Her forthcoming resignation is made with Landmarks Illinois’ best interests in mind to ensure the organization’s continued momentum toward a more relevant and inclusive preservation movement. McDonald will spend the remainder of her time at Landmarks Illinois working closely with the staff and board to prepare for a leadership transition. She thanks the Landmarks Illinois team for their support and dedication to the organization’s mission.

“This opportunity wouldn’t have materialized without the Landmarks Illinois Board of Directors and staff, who have worked together with me to create a more effective preservation practice,” said McDonald. “This honor belongs to them as well, and to our many partners and advocates who joined us as influential thought leaders and voices for change.”

Board of Directors Expresses Gratitude

The Landmarks Illinois Board of Directors also thanks McDonald for her more than a decade of service to the organization.

“Bonnie has positioned Landmarks Illinois as a national leader in preservation, and the Loeb Fellowship is a prestigious recognition of her thought leadership and her capacity to make a greater social impact through preservation,” said Board Chair Ron Clewer. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express my deep appreciation for Bonnie’s bold and innovative leadership. We have complete confidence in the Landmarks Illinois staff to ensure the continuity of our organization’s exceptional work.”

Next Steps for Landmarks Illinois

Frank Butterfield, current COO, will step into the role of interim President & CEO on July 25. In this position, he will guide the Landmarks Illinois team through continued implementation of the Transformational Plan — the organization’s five-year strategic roadmap.

“I want to thank Bonnie for her 14 years of visionary leadership and dedication to Landmarks Illinois,” said Butterfield. “She has stewarded the organization into a position of strength, supported by a talented and accomplished staff. As Interim President & CEO, I look forward to working closely with our staff and Board of Directors to further advance our powerful work together with communities across Illinois.”

Event Notice – Annual Meeting

To learn more about this transition and to celebrate McDonald’s tenure, join us at our virtual Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 23, at 12:00 p.m. Central. This event is free to attend with registration. Register here .

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization founded in 1971. Our mission is to accelerate the preservation and reuse of significant places statewide to foster healthy, livable and thriving communities. Through advocacy, funding, technical expertise and public engagement, we position preservation as an accessible, equitable and effective tool to support strategic, community-driven revitalization. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

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