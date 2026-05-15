QIAGEN INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Qiagen N.V. on Behalf of Qiagen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Qiagen (QGEN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Qiagen and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Qiagen N.V. (“Qiagen” or the “Company”) (NYSE:QGEN) on behalf of Qiagen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Qiagen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On February 5, 2026, Qiagen reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and stated that its QuantiFERON product was expected to accelerate to achieve “between 6% and 7% growth” in 2026.



On April 27, 2026, Qiagen announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company reported that net sales declined approximately 1% on a constant exchange rate (“CER”) basis and that sales of its QuantiFERON product declined approximately 5% CER. Following this announcement, the price of Qiagen shares fell by $4.07 per share, or approximately 11%, declining from $38.09 per share on April 27, 2026 to close at $34.02 per share on April 28, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Qiagen shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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