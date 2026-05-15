Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market to Surpass USD 521 Billion by 2035, Driven by AI-Powered Billing Automation – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market size was valued at USD 171.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 521.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2026-2035.”

Strong growth of the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) market is attributed to the increasing complexity of reimbursement systems, increasing healthcare spending and increase in the number of patient volumes around the globe. Moreover, as the transition towards value-based care models continues alongside ramping regulatory compliance requirements the market continues to expand.





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The U.S. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market was valued at USD 77.21 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 234.45 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2026-2035.

The United States dominates the North American healthcare RCM market due to its complex reimbursement ecosystem, increasing healthcare costs, and stringent regulatory requirements. In addition, a growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), increasing establishment of value-based reimbursement frameworks, and a surge in administrative burdens are supporting the usage and demand for advanced RCM systems across the country.

The Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market is estimated to be USD 46.92 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 133.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.07% during 2026–2035.

The Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is driven by factors, such as strong regulatory environment, universal healthcare systems, and increasing trends towards digital healthcare in countries, such as Germany, France, and the UK.

Rising Healthcare Billing Complexity and AI-driven Automation to Drive Market Growth Globally

An increase in the growth of the RCM sector is caused by the combination of increasing complexity and capabilities of administrative processes and AI automation technologies. An increase in the complexity of the health insurance reimbursement process will not decline as value-based care becomes common among other reimbursement approaches like bundled payments that are based on quality indicators. The necessity for prior authorizations has expanded, and on average, an American doctor receives about 43 prior authorization requests per week. Machine learning technology can be used as an AI automation solution in order to determine the likelihood of claim denials before their submission; natural language processing to retrieve billing information from medical documents; and robotic process automation for data entry.

Major Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Companies Listed in the Report are

R1 RCM Inc.

Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

Epic Systems Corporation

Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Waystar Health Inc.

Conifer Health Solutions

Nthrive Inc.

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

AdvancedMD Inc.

Kareo Inc. (Tebra)

Athenahealth Inc.

Change Healthcare (Optum)

3M Health Information Systems

Nuance Communications (Microsoft)

McKesson Corporation

SSI Group LLC

MedAssets (Vizient)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Meditech

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The segment for integrated RCM software solutions was estimated at 56.2% in 2025 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to the popularity of integrated RCM software solutions is that they allow for smooth integration of all revenue cycle operations.

By Deployment

The cloud section of the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management industry is projected to witness the highest growth rate in terms of scalability, affordability, and seamless integration. More healthcare organizations are turning to cloud services because they can provide access to information, manage their systems from afar, and integrate their systems better.

By Component

Software segment dominated the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market in 2025 due to the vital role of software in such aspects as billing, coding, claims, and payment management. The services market segment experiences considerable growth due to the development of trends related to outsourcing RCM procedures.

By Function

The claims & denial management segment dominated the market owing to the increasing complexity of claims, payer requirements, and preventing revenue leakage. The appointment scheduling segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR as it is a basic function in the revenue cycle management process that includes patient management and billing.

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Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Key Segments

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Component

Software

Service

By Function

Appointment Scheduling

Claims & Denial Management

Others

Regional Insights:

North America emerged as the largest market for the Healthcare RCM Market in the year 2025 owing to its distinct payer environment, higher per capita expenditure on healthcare, and established market presence of healthcare information technology providers. In the U.S., the uptake of RCM technology solutions is driven by the distinct payer environment, meaningful use initiatives encouraging wider adoption of electronic health records, and the transition toward value-based payment models, which require improved financial performance tracking.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing rapid growth within the HRCM market due to factors such as investments in the country’s healthcare infrastructure, an increase in citizens enrolled in health insurance programs, and increased utilization of Electronic Health Record systems that store the clinical information that undergoes processing via the RCM software.

Recent Developments:

2025: Waystar launched its AI-powered Claim Intelligence platform with real-time claim denial prediction that analyzes 200+ variables per claim before submission to identify likely denial reasons and recommend corrections, reporting average first-pass acceptance rate improvement from 89% to 96% across early commercial implementations at regional health system customers.

Waystar launched its AI-powered Claim Intelligence platform with real-time claim denial prediction that analyzes 200+ variables per claim before submission to identify likely denial reasons and recommend corrections, reporting average first-pass acceptance rate improvement from 89% to 96% across early commercial implementations at regional health system customers. 2025: Oracle Health expanded its Revenue Management Cloud capabilities with integrated AI-assisted prior authorization management that automatically submits authorization requests, tracks payer responses, and escalates denials to clinical staff through the EHR workflow, targeting the reduction of physician prior authorization burden documented at 43+ requests per physician per week.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SOLUTION PERFORMANCE & WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand market share across standalone and integrated RCM solutions, improvements in workflow automation and revenue cycle visibility, and reduction in manual processing, billing errors, and administrative workload.

– helps you understand market share across standalone and integrated RCM solutions, improvements in workflow automation and revenue cycle visibility, and reduction in manual processing, billing errors, and administrative workload. DEPLOYMENT EFFICIENCY & SCALABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of cloud vs on-premise deployment models, improvements in scalability and data accessibility, system uptime performance, and reduction in infrastructure costs and implementation complexity.

– helps you evaluate adoption of cloud vs on-premise deployment models, improvements in scalability and data accessibility, system uptime performance, and reduction in infrastructure costs and implementation complexity. COMPONENT PERFORMANCE & REVENUE OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand trends for software and service components, improvements in revenue capture and billing accuracy, claims processing efficiency, and reduction in claim denials and revenue leakage.

– helps you analyze demand trends for software and service components, improvements in revenue capture and billing accuracy, claims processing efficiency, and reduction in claim denials and revenue leakage. FUNCTIONAL EFFICIENCY & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess performance across appointment scheduling, claims and denial management, reimbursement workflows, patient billing systems, and cash flow optimization processes.

– helps you assess performance across appointment scheduling, claims and denial management, reimbursement workflows, patient billing systems, and cash flow optimization processes. HEALTHCARE DIGITALIZATION & AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you identify advancements in AI-driven billing systems, automated claims management, digital patient engagement platforms, and intelligent healthcare financial management solutions.

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Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 171.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 521.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.72% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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