SaintQuant Launches AI Trading Bots as Bitcoin Surges Past $82K and Institutional Adoption Hits New Heights

New York, NY, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant, the AI-driven quantitative crypto trading platform, today announced its full public launch, timing its debut at one of the most pivotal moments the digital asset market has seen in years. With Bitcoin reclaiming $82,000, Bitcoin ETFs drawing nearly $999 million in a single week, and Charles Schwab opening spot crypto trading to millions of retail clients for the first time, the appetite for sophisticated yet accessible trading tools has never been greater.

SaintQuant bridges the gap between institutional-grade quantitative strategies and daily investors. By eliminating the need for coding, manual configuration, or deep technical expertise, the platform allows anyone to participate in algorithmic crypto trading with a single click.

Launching Into a Market at an Inflection Point

The timing of SaintQuant's launch is deliberate. The global cryptocurrency market has entered what analysts are describing as a measured recovery phase, with total market capitalization stabilizing near $2.81 trillion. Key indicators signal growing momentum:

Bitcoin has surpassed $82,000 , hitting multi-month highs driven by sustained institutional buying.

, hitting multi-month highs driven by sustained institutional buying. Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $999 million in inflows in a single week, reflecting deep institutional conviction.

in a single week, reflecting deep institutional conviction. Charles Schwab launched Schwab Crypto™ on April 20, integrating spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading alongside traditional equities for its vast retail client base — putting crypto inside a $12 trillion brokerage for the first time.

on April 20, integrating spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading alongside traditional equities for its vast retail client base — putting crypto inside a $12 trillion brokerage for the first time. Ethereum recorded its best ETF inflow streak since launch , with capital rotating into its yield-bearing ecosystem ahead of the anticipated Glamsterdam upgrade.

, with capital rotating into its yield-bearing ecosystem ahead of the anticipated Glamsterdam upgrade. AI-linked tokens such as Bittensor (TAO) surged 87% over the past month, underscoring the powerful convergence of artificial intelligence and crypto — the same convergence at the heart of SaintQuant's technology.

"The window for retail investors to participate meaningfully in this market has historically been narrow. Institutions move fast, they use algorithms, and they have infrastructure retail traders simply don't have. SaintQuant was built to change that equation — to give every investor access to the same caliber of automated, data-driven strategy, without requiring them to become a quant."

— SaintQuant Spokesperson

One-Click Access to Quantitative Trading

SaintQuant's platform offers pre-built, AI-optimized trading strategies that require no setup, no code, and no ongoing management. Its core features include:





New User Offer: $99 Free Trial Credit and $7 Instant Cash Bonus

To lower the barrier to entry even further, SaintQuant is offering all new registrants:

$99 free starter trial credit — experience live trading strategies without making an initial deposit.

— experience live trading strategies without making an initial deposit. $7 instant cash bonus upon registration — no conditions, no hidden requirements, no deposit needed.

Both offers are available with no strings attached.

"We want users to experience what algorithmic trading can do for them before they ever commit a dollar of their own. The market is at an exciting moment. SaintQuant is the easiest way to be part of it."

— SaintQuant Spokesperson

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code AI crypto trading platform that provides one-click access to automated quantitative strategies. Combining smart execution, built-in risk management, and passive income tools, SaintQuant makes institutional-quality algorithmic trading accessible to everyone — no technical setup required.

New users receive a $99 free trial package plus a $7 instant cash bonus with no strings attached.

Learn more: www.saintquant.com

Contact

SaintQuant Communications

Email: support@saintquant.com

Website: www.saintquant.com

DISCLAIMER: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance of any strategy is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own due diligence before making investment decisions.