Actress Jackie Tohn Got Results Nobody Wants But They May Have Saved Her Life

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, joins forces with Nobody Wants This actress Jackie Tohn to raise awareness about the importance of hereditary cancer testing with the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test.





Through conversations with her physician and genetic testing, Tohn discovered she carried a BRCA1 gene variant after her father was diagnosed with cancer and tested positive for the same variant. With guidance from her physician, she chose to undergo a prophylactic double mastectomy and future oophorectomy.

“I am very proactive about my health, and yet I had no idea how important hereditary cancer screening was,” said Tohn. “Working with my genetic counselor, I learned I had an 85% chance of developing breast cancer and a 65% chance of developing ovarian cancer. Given how high those numbers are, I believe hereditary cancer testing saved my life.”

The hereditary cancer risk for 11 cancer types, including breast, ovarian, uterine and prostate cancers, can be inherited through either the maternal or paternal side of the family. Important risk factors for hereditary cancer screening are:

Multiple of the same type of cancers on the same side of the family

of the same type of cancers on the same side of the family Young family history of cancer that is diagnosed at a young age (50 or younger)

family history of cancer that is diagnosed at a young age (50 or younger) Rare cancer in your family like ovarian, male breast cancer or pancreatic cancer



"The MyRisk test is about empowerment. When you know your risk, you and your provider may be able to build a personalized plan for early surveillance with increased screenings or other risk-reducing measures that could include medication or surgery," said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer, Myriad Genetics. "Jackie's result was not the news anyone wants but having that information allowed her and her clinicians to be proactive about managing her health risks.”

More than one in four women in an OB-GYN setting meet the clinical criteria for hereditary cancer testing.1 For individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, like Tohn, the risk is even greater. 1 in 40 Ashkenazi Jewish individuals (men and women) carry a BRCA1/2 gene mutation. Individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry are 10x more likely to carry a BRCA1/2 mutation compared to the general population at large.2

“I’m sharing my story because I am a Jewish woman in my 40s and no one had ever talked to me about BRCA,” said Tohn. “I hope hearing about my experience encourages everyone to learn more about their family health history, start a conversation with their doctor, and explore a genetic test like the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test.”

The MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® evaluates 63 carefully selected genes to assess hereditary risk across 11 cancer types, including breast, ovarian, uterine, colorectal, and prostate cancers. For breast cancer risk, the RiskScore assessment combines personal history, family history, and ~150 genetic markers to build both a personalized five-year and remaining lifetime risk of breast cancer and is two times more predictive of breast cancer risk than personal and family history alone.3

Testing can be completed through a healthcare provider or via virtual care using a blood or saliva sample, with results typically available within 14 days. Myriad’s board-certified genetic counselors are available for a complimentary phone consultation to help understand test results and help guide conversations with a healthcare provider. Clinicians can order and receive results through the Myriad patient portal and several electronic medical record platforms including Epic and OncoEMR.

Myriad was the first laboratory to identify and sequence the BRCA genes and has been a leader in hereditary cancer testing for over 30 years, testing over 3 million patients.

To learn more about the MyRisk test and whether hereditary cancer testing is right for you, visit learnmyrisk.com.

About Jackie Tohn

Jackie Tohn is an actor, writer, comic, host and producer. She currently stars in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. She is also known for playing Melanie "MelRose" Rosen on the Netflix series GLOW and Courtenay Fortney in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys and Gen V. Tohn also co-created the animated preschool musical series, DO RE & MI, on Amazon, co-writing all 50 of the songs for the show’s first season.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential for individuals, based on knowledge of their risk, to work with their healthcare providers to develop personalized surveillance or risk-reduction plans. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Kate Schraml

(224) 875-4493

PR@myriad.com

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1 Waldman RN, DeFrancesco MS, Feltz JP, et al. Online Screening and Virtual Patient Education for Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment and Testing. Obstet Gynecol. 2025; 145(2): 177-185.

2 Rosenthal et al. Incidence of BRCA1 and BRCA2 non-founder mutations in patients of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2015; 149(1): 223-7.

3 Mabey B, Hughes E, Kucera M, et al. Validation of a clinical breast cancer risk assessment tool combining a polygenic score for all ancestries with traditional risk factors. Genet Med. 2024; 26(7): 101128.

To view Photo 1: Myriad Genetics joins forces with actress Jackie Tohn to raise awareness about the importance of hereditary cancer testing with the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ded1260-ff18-4d40-8de4-52dbb033d4f2

To view Video 1: MyRisk x Jackie Tohn's Story, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42de1ea2-9b37-4d59-b9ec-23c1560ad6cc