Rho Labs Announces Rho Relay, Bringing Private Cross-Chain Settlement to the Canton Network

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rho Labs, developer of Rho X, the pioneering cryptonative interest rates market, announces the launch of Rho Relay as part of its path toward becoming a universal institutional trading venue for crypto-native rates, settlement, and cross-chain execution. Rho Relay gives EVM-side market participants the first native DeFi route to access and trade Canton Coin (CC) without routing through a centralized exchange, while positioning Canton as a private settlement layer for cross-chain trading across assets and networks.

Built for the next phase of crypto market structure, Rho Relay is designed to be more than a conventional bridge or swap interface. It brings private RFQ-based execution to the intersection of EVM markets and Canton, combining no AMM-style slippage, atomic settlement, and full auditable privacy.

Rho Relay also gives the Canton ecosystem a new route for external DeFi activity. Instead of relying on fragmented bridges, centralized venues, or isolated liquidity paths, EVM users and routing partners can reach Canton through a private settlement layer designed for cross-chain markets. As more chains and integrations are added, the number of available settlement routes can grow with the network.

"Rho Relay turns Canton into a native settlement destination for DeFi flow," said Alex Ryvkin, Founder and CEO of Rho Labs. "It brings private, auditable execution to a market where users should be able to access Canton Coin directly, without routing through centralized venues or sacrificing settlement quality."

At a time when Canton is drawing growing attention from crypto-native traders and institutions, Rho Relay gives the network a clearer DeFi entry point. The launch marks an expansion of Rho Labs’ focus beyond cryptonative rates and into Canton-native market infrastructure, bringing its execution and settlement expertise to a market where privacy, auditability, and capital efficiency are core requirements.

For more information on Rho Relay, visit: https://relay.rho.trading/

About Rho Labs

Founded in 2022, Rho Labs develops institutional-grade, non-custodial market infrastructure for crypto-native financial markets. The company is the developer of Rho X, the pioneering cryptonative interest rates market, which offers futures on perpetual funding rates across major centralized and decentralized exchanges, alongside Ethereum staking rates and stablecoin yields. Since launching the world's first cryptonative rates trading market in 2024, Rho X has surpassed $58 billion in cumulative trading volume, with monthly volumes consistently exceeding $4 billion. With Rho Relay, Rho Labs brings its infrastructure to the Canton Network, enabling private cross-chain settlement and native EVM access to Canton Coin.

Media Contact:

Gabriel

gav@rholabs.io

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