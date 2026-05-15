CERTARA INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certara, Inc. on Behalf of Certara Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Certara (CERT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Certara and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Certara, Inc. (“Certara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CERT) on behalf of Certara stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Certara has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 11, 2026, Certara announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company reported that services revenue declined 4% year over year to $57.2 million, while services bookings decreased 14% year over year to $66.6 million. In discussing the quarter, Certara stated that it experienced “softer performance from Tier 1 customers in MIDD services” and described services performance as “mixed.” The Company also announced its exit from the regulatory business within its services segment. In response to a question regarding consistency between software and services performance, the Company stated that there had been “a lot of inconsistency and back and forth” over the last several quarters. Following this news, the price of Certara shares fell by $1.18 per share, or approximately 19%, declining from $6.31 per share on May 8, 2026 to close at $5.13 per share on May 11, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Certara shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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