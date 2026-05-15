Gray Media Closes Station Swap Transaction with EW Scripps

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. today closed on its cash-free, even exchange of comparable assets with the E.W. Scripps Company involving the swap of television stations across five mid-sized and small markets that the parties announced in July 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gray has acquired:

WSYM (Fox) in Lansing, Michigan (DMA 113), where Gray owns WILX (NBC); and

KATC (ABC) in Lafayette, Louisiana (DMA 124), where Gray owns KADN (FOX) and KLAF-LP (NBC) as well as leading television stations in each of the other Louisiana markets.

In exchange, Scripps has acquired:

KKTV (CBS) in Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA 89), where Scripps owns KOAA (NBC);

KKCO (NBC) and low power station KJCT-LP (ABC) in Grand Junction, Colorado (DMA 186); and

KMVT (CBS) and low power station KSVT-LD (Fox) in Twin Falls, Idaho (DMA 188), where Scripps owns low power station KSAW-LD (ABC).

With today’s closing, Gray has now consummated all previously announced television station transactions.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

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