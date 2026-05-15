BLAIZE STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Blaize Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Blaize Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Blaize (BZAI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Blaize and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blaize Holdings, Inc. (“Blaize” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BZAI) on behalf of Blaize stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Blaize has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On April 28, 2026, Investing.com published an article entitled “Blaize stock tumbles on short seller fraud allegations.” The article stated that Blaize stock had fallen after “short seller Pelican Way Research published a report alleging the company’s recent $50 million deal with NeoTensr is fraudulent.”



On this news, Blaize stock fell 12% on April 28, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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