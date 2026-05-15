ZILLOW INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zillow Group, Inc. on Behalf of Zillow Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Zillow (Z) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Zillow and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:Z) on behalf of Zillow stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zillow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On March 5, 2024, Spruce Point Capital released a report alleging potential premature revenue recognition issues in Zillow's Flex model, in which the Company recognizes revenue when a lead is sent to an agent, despite the agent then having up to two years to close a deal.



On this news, Zillow's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 4.97%, to close at $54.49 per share on March 5, 2024.



Then, on September 30, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had sued "Zillow and Redfin over an unlawful agreement that eliminates Redfin as a competitor in the market for placing advertising of rental housing on internet listing services (ILSs)-the websites that millions of Americans use to find their next rental home."



On this news, Zillow's stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 4.63%, to close at $73.48 per share on October 1, 2025.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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