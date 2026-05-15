Toll Brothers Announces Everstead, A New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Everstead, is coming soon to Cary, North Carolina. This exclusive collection of luxury townhomes offers low-maintenance living, with modern designs and sophisticated personalization options in one of the state's most sought-after locations. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in winter 2026-2027.

Offering a desirable low-maintenance lifestyle with access to a private community park, Everstead will offer spacious townhomes up to 3,295 square feet. Toll Brothers homes in Everstead will include 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, 2-car garages, open-concept floor plans, versatile flex spaces, and stunning rooftop terraces. Homes will be priced from the upper $700,000s.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Everstead represents an exceptional opportunity for home shoppers seeking luxury townhome living with a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premier Cary location," said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. "With modern designs, thoughtful personalization options, and unmatched convenience, Everstead will offer the best of refined living in Wake County."





Residents of Everstead will enjoy the convenience of effortless living with included lawn care and access to an exclusive community park. The community is situated minutes from top-rated Wake County Public Schools, outdoor recreation, and premier shopping and dining in downtown Cary and Apex. Its prime location also offers convenient proximity to Research Triangle Park, making it ideal for commuting professionals seeking a blend of luxury and accessibility.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Everstead, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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