Icelandic Salmon - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2026 results

Bíldudalur, 15 May 2026

Icelandic Salmon will present its first quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, via a Teams webinar in English. To register, please email

robert@arnarlax.is. A link will be distributed before the webinar begins.

CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Robert Robertsson will present the results at 09:00

Icelandic time (11:00 CET). A Q&A session will follow, with questions taken at

the end of the webinar.

One-on-one meetings can be arranged on Teams following the webinar.

If interested, please send an email to robert@arnarlax.is.

The results will be published at 05:30 Icelandic time (07:30 CET) on the

company’s website (www.arnarlax.is), the Oslo Stock

Exchange website (http://www.newsweb.com), Nasdaq (http://www.nasdaq.com), and Globe Newswire (http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom).

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre Tel: +354 620 1936

Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

CFO Robert Robertsson Tel: +354 843 0086

Email: robert@arnarlax.is

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed on the stock exchange market, both on the

Euronext Growth in Oslo and Nasdaq First North in Reykjavík. The Group is the

100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, a farming company in Iceland with head office in

Bíldudalur. The Group is fully integrated, from egg to fish delivered to

customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the Group.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act