YES Communities Announces 2026 Building Futures Arrupe Jesuit High School Scholarship Winner

Denver, CO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, a Denver-based operator of manufactured housing communities, has named Natalia Verdin, a 2026 graduate of Arrupe Jesuit High School, as one of this year’s recipients of its Building Futures Scholarship. As a recipient, Natalia will receive a $5,000 scholarship to help support her college education.



Natalia will be attending CU Denver, where she will study architecture and interior design as she pursues her goal of designing meaningful, accessible spaces. Inspired by her father, a civil engineer, she hopes to combine creativity and innovation to develop affordable housing solutions that serve vulnerable communities. “The most important part of architecture is creating spaces where people feel safe and valued,” said Natalia. “I want to build community by designing homes that are meaningful to others, especially those who may not have access to them.”

“We are proud to support Natalia as she takes the next step in her academic journey,” said Julie Bowlen, COO of YES Communities. “Her passion for architecture and commitment to creating safe, affordable spaces for others reflects the values we believe in at YES. We are excited to invest in her future and the impact she will make in her community.”

“Natalia is exactly the kind of student that reminds us why we do this work,” said Michael J. O’Hagan, president of Arrupe Jesuit High School. “She came to Arrupe Jesuit with a dream, and she is leaving with the tools, the confidence and now the resources to make it a reality. We are incredibly proud of her and deeply grateful to YES Communities for their continued investment in our students. This partnership has transformed lives, and Natalia’s story is a beautiful example of what happens when opportunity meets determination.”

Through its partnership with Arrupe Jesuit High School, YES Communities has created 68 Corporate Work Study opportunities and awarded seven Building Futures Scholarships to students since 2010.

About Arrupe Jesuit High School:

Arrupe Jesuit High School is a Catholic, college preparatory school offering students with limited economic resources a premier educational experience through rigorous academics, formation in faith and discernment, and a unique work study program – fostering community, leadership, personal growth, and opportunity for all. To learn more, visit www.arrupejesuit.com.

About YES Communities:

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit www.yescommunities.com.

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