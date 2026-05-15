Award-winning Medical Alert System Bay Alarm Medical Appoints Jay Kolker as New Director of IT

Concord, CALIFORNIA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Alarm Medical, a leading provider of medical alert systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Kolker as its new Director of IT. With extensive experience in healthcare technology, HIPAA compliance, and enterprise IT infrastructure, Kolker will help strengthen the secure technology systems that support Bay Alarm Medical’s emergency monitoring services and customer care operations.

Kolker brings deep expertise in healthcare IT infrastructure, cloud operations, cybersecurity, compliance, and enterprise systems management. Throughout his career, he has led technology initiatives focused on improving system reliability, data security, operational scalability, and regulatory readiness in healthcare environments. His background in HIPAA-compliant systems and secure infrastructure will support Bay Alarm Medical as the company continues investing in dependable technology for seniors, caregivers, and families nationwide.

“Jay Kolker’s healthcare technology experience and compliance-focused leadership make him an outstanding addition to our organization,” said a spokesperson for Bay Alarm Medical. “As we continue to support customers who rely on our services every day, Jay’s expertise in healthcare IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and HIPAA compliance will help us further strengthen the technology foundation behind our medical alert solutions.”

In his new role, Kolker will oversee Bay Alarm Medical’s IT operations and strategic technology initiatives, with a focus on secure infrastructure, compliance, system performance, and operational resilience. His leadership will play an important role in supporting the company’s mission to deliver reliable emergency response services and dependable protection for users at home and on the go.

Bay Alarm Medical is widely recognized for its in-home and mobile medical alert systems, including GPS-enabled devices, fall detection technology, and caregiver support tools designed to help seniors maintain independence while staying connected to emergency assistance when needed. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company operates U.S.-based, multilingual monitoring centers and remains committed to providing high-quality service, reliability, and customer care for families across the country.

About Bay Alarm Medical

Bay Alarm Medical, headquartered in Concord, California, is a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) designed to protect seniors and individuals at risk with 24/7 monitored medical alert services. As part of the Balco Properties family of companies, Bay Alarm Medical offers a full range of in-home and mobile alert solutions, including GPS-enabled wearables and fall detection devices. With U.S.-based, multilingual monitoring centers, the company is committed to delivering rapid emergency assistance, peace of mind, and independence to customers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bayalarmmedical.com.

Press Inquiries

Alan Wu

awu [at] bayalarmmedical.com

https://www.bayalarmmedical.com/