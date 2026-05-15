CCIB Celebrates PAIR Program’s 25th Anniversary with a Record 310 Companies Participating

TORONTO, ON, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) today announced a significant milestone as its Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program celebrates its 25th anniversary. This milestone is highlighted by a record 310 companies currently in the program, demonstrating momentum within the private sector toward formalizing economic reconciliation efforts.

Since launching in 2001, PAIR, formerly known as Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR), has helped organizations and communities integrate economic reconciliation through business, and has served as the premier corporate social responsibility program with an exclusive focus on Indigenous relations by providing an audited framework to verify corporate performance at the Bronze-, Silver- or Gold-level.

"What gets measured, gets done, and at its core, PAIR is about accountability," said Paul-Emile McNab, Vice President, Business Development & Member Experience, CCIB. “PAIR is also about forming strong relationships. Companies are proving their commitment to sustainable, reciprocal partnerships with Indigenous communities, and reaching 310 total active companies in the program during our 25th anniversary is a testament to the progress Canada is making toward corporate responsibility.”

PAIR certification provides a high level of assurance to Indigenous communities because it’s supported by independent, third-party verification of company reports. The certification level is determined by a jury comprised of Indigenous professionals. The program measures corporate performance across four key drivers: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relationships.

“As a CCIB PAIR Verifier, I see that in many ways, organizations using the PAIR program have the same quality culture — a structured, system/process-based approach embedding accountability, responsibility, transparency, and communication into their Indigenous Relations,” said John Hill, PAIR Verifier and President of Pioneer Performance Inc. “Nothing important is left out, and everyone is clear as to who is responsible for what, how and when things are to be done.”

While long an indicator of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) excellence, involvement in the program has also been recognized by the financial sector. The PAIR Certified Stock List on the TMX provides investors and stakeholders with the means to track the performance of TSX-listed companies that have met the program’s rigorous standards.

As part of the anniversary celebrations and to recognize 2026’s 32 certifying and recertifying companies, CCIB has opened registration for the Indigenous Relations Forum and PAIR Awards event, taking place on October 14, 2026, in Vancouver. The forum will honour outstanding partnerships and connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations and celebrate the achievements of this year’s certified members.

To learn more about PAIR, visit CCIB’s website, and to register for the 2026 Indigenous Relations Forum and PAIR Awards, visit https://events.ccib.ca/.

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About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.