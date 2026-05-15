Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|4.1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|Identification code
|GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|c)
|Currency
|GBP - Great British Pound
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£49.12
|20,228
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|£993,599.36
|Volume
|20,228
|Total
|£993,599.36
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 May 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|4.1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|Identification code
|GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|c)
|Currency
|GBP - Great British Pound
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£49.21
|20,228
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|£995,419.88
|Volume
|20,228
|Total
|£995,419.88
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 May 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Attachment