Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4.1 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
Identification codeGB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
c)CurrencyGBP - Great British Pound
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£49.1220,228
d)

 

 

 		Aggregated information 
Price£993,599.36
Volume20,228
Total£993,599.36
e)Date of the transaction12 May 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4.1 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
Identification codeGB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
c)CurrencyGBP - Great British Pound
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£49.2120,228
d)

 

 

 		Aggregated information 
Price£995,419.88
Volume20,228
Total£995,419.88
e)Date of the transaction13 May 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Attachment


Attachments

2026.05.15 Guy Young PDMR Notification - Disposal of Shares - for PDF
GlobeNewswire

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