Pedro Habano Names What Everyone Already Knows: in Music, in love, and in Life, Everything Comes with a Price

Miami, FL, USA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With ‘Payola,’ Puerto Rican artist Pedro Habano turns the industry’s most notorious scandal into a five-minute salsa track that shakes the dance floor — and the conscience

There is something almost ironic — and entirely deliberate — about an artist releasing a single called “Payola” and expecting radio stations to play it. Pedro Habano knows this. And that is precisely where the brilliance of his new track lies: in turning the music industry’s most feared term into a philosophical declaration that any listener can claim as their own.

“Payola” drops today, May 15, 2026, on all major digital platforms worldwide, wrapped in a production that pays honest tribute to the golden era of 80s and 90s salsa — the sound of Willie Colón and Rubén Blades, of Celia Cruz and El Gran Combo — with brass arrangements, clave percussion, and a groove that gets the body moving before the mind has time to process the lyrics. At nearly five minutes long, the track is a rarity in the streaming era: a song that takes its time, building, growing, and carrying you all the way to the end.

“Life is a payola and everything comes with a price” — the lyric of the year.

The word “payola” refers to the historically documented and legally prohibited practice by which record labels paid radio stations to guarantee airplay for their songs. A scandal that rocked the American music industry in the 1950s and 60s — and that, according to many in the business, never truly disappeared; it simply changed shape. That an independent artist would choose precisely this term to title his single and send it out to compete in the market is, at the very least, a gesture of disarming honesty.

But Pedro Habano isn’t writing a manifesto. He’s writing a dance track. “I didn’t want to focus on the negative,” explains the artist, born in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, and based between Medellín and Miami. “What I wanted was for people to relate to the idea that everything in life has a price. We pay tuition to study. We pay for gas to get around. And in love, most of the time we also pay — one way or another — for the love we receive. That’s not a bad thing — it’s simply the human condition.”

The production validates the philosophy: there are no shortcuts here. The brass opens the path, the percussion holds the structure, and Habano’s voice navigates verses that travel from childhood on the island — anchored by his father’s wisdom — to an adult, unsentimental view of how the world works. “In this life nobody gives you anything for free. The only thing that’s free is the lesson,” go to the final verses. A line that, delivered over this rhythm, sounds less like a complaint and more like liberation.

About Pedro Habano

An independent Puerto Rican artist born in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, known as “Tu Paisarriqueño.” With over 300,000 followers across major digital platforms and explosive growth momentum according to Chartmetric, Pedro Habano builds his catalog between Medellín and Miami with releases spanning salsa, merengue, bachata, and urban pop. Colombia and Mexico lead his international audience.





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