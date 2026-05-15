Body composition, specifically visceral fat levels and lean mass, plays a meaningful role in long-term metabolic health (Serra MC, et al., 2019)

Structured plans, habit building, and dedicated coach support work together to produce body composition outcomes that reflect the quality of weight loss, not just its quantity (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

High-quality protein, nutrient density, and scientifically developed nutrition, combined with structured plans and habit building, support visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation during weight loss

Human accountability and coach support can lead to stronger outcomes in sustained behavior change and weight management success (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

BALTIMORE, MD, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The success of weight loss programs is often evaluated by how much weight a person loses in the first few weeks or months, but that narrow focus may not reflect what clinical research shows about long-term success. OPTAVIA, a science-backed, coach-guided comprehensive metabolic health system, is among the programs backed by this growing body of evidence. Peer-reviewed research across multiple clinical settings has found that structured meal replacement programs can produce meaningful body composition outcomes, including visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019).

Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at OPTAVIA, says, “Clinical data reveals clear distinctions between weight loss and quality weight loss. Preserving lean mass while reducing visceral fat is what drives sustainable metabolic improvement.”

KEY FACTS:

OPTA VIA’s clinical approach is supported by 18 randomized controlled trials

VIA’s clinical approach is supported by 18 randomized controlled trials OPTAVIA’s research portfolio includes 30+ scientific research studies and analyses, 40+ peer-reviewed scientific journal publications, and 100+ peer-reviewed scientific presentations and publications

The Science Behind Structured Programs

Clinical research has examined structured meal replacement programs across multiple settings, with findings that extend beyond scale weight. A randomized controlled trial published in Obesity Science & Practice found that structured commercial meal replacement programs produced greater reductions in body weight, fat mass, and abdominal fat than a self-directed reduced-calorie approach, concluding that evidence-based commercial programs can be a meaningful tool for adults managing overweight and obesity (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019).

A separate multicenter study found that a structured meal replacement plan supported lean mass preservation alongside significant weight reduction, with fat mass representing 80% or more of total weight lost from 12 weeks onward (Coleman CD, et al., 2015). These findings point to body composition, not scale weight alone, as a meaningful measure of what structured programs can produce.

Body Composition Over the Scale

Body composition, specifically visceral fat levels and lean mass, plays a meaningful role in metabolic health. Visceral fat acts as a metabolically active organ, releasing inflammatory molecules and hormones that affect insulin sensitivity and overall metabolic function. Reducing it while preserving lean mass is central to what quality weight loss can produce. Research shows that a nutritionally complete, higher-protein structured plan is effective in reducing body fat in the visceral depot, a reduction associated with meaningful cardiometabolic improvement (Serra MC, et al., 2019).

OPTAVIA's approach centers on nutrient density, high-quality protein, and scientifically developed products, combined with structured plans, habit building, and dedicated coach support with clinical outcomes that reflect that focus.

The body composition outcomes from OPTAVIA’s Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® are clinically proven. Participants achieved a 14% reduction in visceral fat over 16 weeks while retaining 98% of lean mass (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019).

Why Coaching Changes the Clinical Picture

Clinical data from OPTAVIA’s Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® found that participants working with a coach lose up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those attempting weight loss independently (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). That difference reflects what behavioral science suggests about accountability and human support in sustained behavior change and speaks directly to the quality of outcomes the program is designed to produce.

"What we see consistently in the research is that accountability changes outcomes, especially when it’s personal and one-on-one. A coach addresses the behavioral and emotional patterns that can help drive long-term success,” says Jonnalagadda.

The Metabolic Case for Body Composition

Supporting long-term metabolic health requires targeting visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation, not scale weight alone.

OPTAVIA’s Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® is built around nutrient density, high-quality protein, and portion control delivered through scientifically developed, convenient products and a structured plan designed to make healthy eating more sustainable. When the body doesn't receive adequate protein and nutritional support during weight loss, it may draw from lean tissue instead of fat, which can affect metabolic rate over time. Meanwhile, visceral fat can continue to contribute to declining insulin sensitivity and metabolic dysfunction.

A metabolic health approach that prioritizes both visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation offers a more complete picture of weight loss quality.

FAQ

Q: What weight loss programs have the best clinical evidence and coaching support?

A: Structured meal replacement programs with coach-guided models have built a strong clinical record across peer-reviewed research. OPTAVIA's approach is supported by 18 randomized controlled trials, with outcomes covering body composition, visceral fat reduction, and lean mass preservation, markers that reflect the broader shift toward metabolic health as a standard for evaluating weight loss success.

Q: How does OPTAVIA's approach support metabolic health beyond weight loss?

A: OPTAVIA's comprehensive metabolic health system centers on nutrient density, high-quality protein, and scientifically developed products, combined with structured plans, habit building, and dedicated coach support. Together, these elements are designed to support visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation, markers that speak to the quality of weight loss, not just the number on the scale.

Q: What does clinical evidence show about weight loss coaching?

A: In OPTAVIA's clinical trial, participants who worked with a coach lost up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those who attempted weight loss independently (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). Behavioral science suggests that personal accountability and human support are meaningful factors in sustained behavior change.

Q: What is visceral fat, and why does it matter more than total weight loss?

A: Visceral fat is stored deep in the abdomen, surrounding internal organs. Unlike subcutaneous fat, it acts as a metabolically active organ, releasing inflammatory molecules and hormones that affect insulin sensitivity and overall metabolic function. Targeting visceral fat reduction alongside lean mass preservation reflects a more complete picture of weight loss quality.

* OPTAVIA recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey. Average weight loss on the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® is 12 pounds. Clients are in weight loss, on average, for 12 weeks.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/osp4.312. In a clinical study, individuals on the OPTAVIA® 5 & 1 Plan® experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks. Those on the Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan® with support of an OPTAVIA® Coach successfully lost 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own.

About Medifast

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates personalized plans, scientifically developed products and a framework for sustainable habit creation — all supported by a dedicated network of independent coaches.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that reverses metabolic dysfunction through targeted metabolic reset. Research demonstrates that the company's comprehensive system activates strong and targeted fat burning to enhance metabolic health and body composition by reducing visceral fat, preserving lean mass and protecting muscle integrity.

Backed by more than 40 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of Lifelong Transformation, Making a Healthy Lifestyle Second Nature®. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com.