QuarryLabs Opens 'Genesis Quarry Miner' Initiative; Strategic Partners Invited to Secure DPoS Network Ahead of $5M Seed Completion

Salt Lake City, UTAH, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuarryLabs Inc., the team building the QuarryChain Layer-1 protocol and the Quarry (QRY) utility token, today opened applications for its Genesis Quarry Miner Initiative, a strategic partner program inviting a limited group of operators to help secure the network during testnet and through mainnet launch. The announcement arrives as the QuarryLabs Inc. Seed Round nears its $5 million target, with founding partners receiving early validator slots, allocations from the QRY Token Presale, and direct collaboration with the engineering team led by founder Alec Arrambide.

QuarryLabs builds Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure using a next-generation Delegated Proof of Stake consensus model.

The Genesis Quarry Miner Initiative is designed to bring a vetted set of infrastructure providers, ecosystem builders, and capital partners into QuarryChain ahead of public network availability. Selected partners will operate genesis validator nodes, receive priority technical support during the Layer-1 Blockchain Testnet Launch, and participate in shaping governance parameters for the production network. QuarryLabs is opening the program now to help ensure the chain reaches mainnet with a geographically distributed and reliable set of operators.

QuarryChain is built around a next-gen Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus model, which the company describes as a more scalable and energy-efficient alternative to traditional Proof of Stake architectures. By concentrating block production among a defined set of elected validators, the network is engineered to deliver high throughput and predictable finality without the hardware footprint of proof-of-work systems. QuarryLabs has positioned the chain as an eco-friendly blockchain consensus option for developers comparing Delegated Proof of Stake vs PoS in 2026.

Alongside the base protocol, QuarryLabs is developing QuarrySwap, a no-code API layer that allows non-technical teams to launch tokens, create liquidity pools, and integrate on-chain swaps without writing custom smart contract code. The QuarrySwap No-Code API is intended to give product teams, fintech operators, and small studios a faster path from idea to deployed application on the scalable DPoS blockchain in 2026.

"Building a Layer-1 in 2026 means earning trust from the first block forward," said Alec Arrambide, founder of QuarryLabs. "The Genesis Quarry Miner Initiative is how we make sure the people running the network at launch are the ones who actually want to build with us long term. We would rather start with a smaller group of committed operators than chase headline numbers."

The QRY Token ICO 2026 will follow the close of the seed round, with allocations reserved for Genesis Quarry Miner participants, ecosystem grants, and the public sale. QuarryLabs has indicated that QRY will function as the gas, staking, and governance asset for the network. A detailed token utility breakdown and the QRY Token Presale schedule will be published on the QuarryChain site, where the company also maintains its public Utility Token ICO Calendar for the launch sequence.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, QuarryLabs joins a growing list of new blockchain startups in Utah and adds to ongoing momentum across the Silicon Slopes Crypto News landscape. The company sees its location as a strategic advantage, citing access to engineering talent, lower operating costs than coastal hubs, and a regulatory environment that has been broadly supportive of digital asset infrastructure. QuarryLabs intends to use a portion of seed proceeds to expand its Salt Lake City engineering team and stand up its first developer relations function for the QuarryChain ecosystem.

For investors and infrastructure partners evaluating Top Crypto Seed Rounds 2026, the company is pointing to its operator-first launch design, its emphasis on the QuarryChain DPoS Network rollout, and the structured progression from testnet to mainnet as differentiators. QuarryLabs notes that participation in the Genesis Quarry Miner Initiative is reviewed on a rolling basis, and that capacity for founding validator slots is limited by design. The company sees the program as a long-term blockchain infrastructure investment in the people and operators who will keep the network healthy after launch.

More information about QuarryChain, the Genesis Quarry Miner Initiative, and the QRY token is available at https://quarrychain.network/. Interested operators and investors can also request additional materials through the contact details listed below.

About QuarryLabs Inc.

QuarryLabs Inc. is a blockchain technology company developing next-generation infrastructure for decentralized applications. Its focus is on creating accessible developer tools, scalable consensus protocols, and real-world solutions for digital innovation.

Press Inquiries

Alec Arrambide

quarrylabs [at] quarrychain.network

https://quarrychain.network/

Salt Lake City, Utah