Mountain America Credit Union Named Best Workplace for Hispanic Employees by Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

SANDY, Utah, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union was recently honored as the Best Workplace for Hispanic Employees of 2025 by the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (UHCC). Selected through community nomination and a rigorous review by the UHCC Awards Selection Committee, the organization stood out for its strong workplace culture, investment in professional development and dedication to creating an environment where Hispanic employees can thrive. Its leadership as an employer sets an important example for organizations across the state.

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“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Embracing diverse perspectives is not just a workplace priority, it’s a reflection of who we are as an organization. We believe that when our employees feel valued and supported, we are better equipped to serve our members and strengthen our communities.”

Mountain America is deeply committed to supporting underserved and underbanked communities, including Hispanic and Latino businesses, individuals and families. The credit union provides expanded services and invests in areas with growing Hispanic populations. Outreach efforts include participation in consulate events and local branch initiatives. These engagements provide access to trusted financial tools and education, helping individuals and families build confidence, stability and long-term success.

“Mountain America Credit Union exemplifies what it means to be an employer of choice for Hispanic professionals. This recognition reflects their intentional commitment to inclusion, leadership development and fostering a workplace where employees feel valued and empowered to grow,” said Victoria Petro, executive director of the UHCC. “Selected through community nomination and a thoughtful review process, Mountain America stood out for the strength of its culture and its dedication to creating opportunities for Hispanic employees to thrive. Their leadership sets a meaningful standard for workplaces across Utah.”

Approximately 30 percent of the credit union’s employees self-identify as Hispanic or Latino, supported by a workforce that includes bilingual and culturally knowledgeable team members. These employees play a vital role in creating an environment where members feel understood, respected and confident in their financial decisions. Employee feedback consistently highlights a strong sense of belonging, shared purpose and a member-first mindset.

The organization’s community investment is also reflected in its physical spaces. On the west side of Salt Lake City, Mountain America partnered with local artists to incorporate murals into new branch and facility developments. These installations celebrate the area’s cultural identity while creating welcoming environments for both employees and community members.

Hispanics represent a vital and growing force in both Utah and the nation. They make up 18 percent of the workforce and own 14 percent of businesses in Utah. This community is also notably young and influential. With a modal age of 19, compared to 62 for non-Hispanic populations, Hispanics represent the next generation of financial decision makers. The financial guidance and access provided today will shape not only current households but also future generations and a growing segment of the nation’s workforce.

Mountain America’s recognition highlights the importance of fostering workplaces that reflect and empower the communities they serve. By investing in people, culture and community, the credit union continues to build lasting impact across Utah and beyond.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 110 branches across multiple states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit.

Equal housing lender. NMLS ID 462815.