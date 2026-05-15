KashKick Unveils Survey Showing 'Reward Stacking' Emerging as a Popular Strategy Against Grocery and Gas Inflation in 2026

Tampa, FL, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KashKick today unveiled new survey data showing that cashback and rewards platforms are increasingly being used by Americans to help offset rising grocery and gas costs amid ongoing inflation pressures. Based on responses from more than 165,000 U.S. consumers, the survey found that many users now rely on rewards app earnings to help cover bills and other essential household expenses.

Reward Stacking Has Become America's Most Popular Weapon Against Grocery and Gas Inflation in 2026

A large-scale survey of more than 165,000 Americans has found that rewards apps and micro-earning platforms have effectively become a new financial utility for the country's lowest earners — no longer a bonus income stream, but a critical bridge between paychecks.

34.2% of survey respondents earn $0–$24,999 annually, the single largest income cohort in the dataset.

Among this group, financial stress runs high: 67.6% of all respondents say that if they received an unexpected $100 today, they would immediately direct it toward bills or essential expenses — not savings, not investments, not discretionary spending. For those earning under $25,000 annually, that number skews even higher.

"This isn't side-hustle culture anymore. What we're seeing in this data is the emergence of a new category of essential financial tool. It's a systematic coping mechanism for an income gap that traditional financial products haven't addressed." — Katie Nelson, Head of Consumer Research at Kashkick.

19.2% of respondents say they are completely unable to save due to debt — disproportionately concentrated in the under-$25K income bracket.

The survey also found that 39.2% of respondents carry less than $5,000 in non-mortgage debt, suggesting that for many low-income Americans, the debt burden itself is not catastrophic — it is the income-to-expense mismatch driven by inflation that is forcing them toward micro-earning solutions.

The data arrives as March 2026 recorded its largest monthly consumer price increase in four years, placing fresh pressure on households already running on thin margins. For the 26.7% of survey respondents who identified as unemployed, rewards apps represent one of the few accessible income supplements requiring no formal employment.

KashKick’s platform, which reaches users across all 50 states, shows the highest engagement among users in the $0–$49,999 income band — a combined 60.4% of the surveyed population — consistent with a platform that over-indexes among households actively seeking supplemental income.





About KashKick

Founded in 2017, KashKick is a gamified rewards marketplace that empowers users to earn money online by completing simple digital tasks—no points, just real cash. Built for the next generation of earners, KashKick bridges the gap between brand discovery and consumer empowerment, giving users control over how they engage and earn. https://kashkick.com.





Press Inquiries

Yasmin Marinaro

yasmin [at] kashkick.com

https://kashkick.com

615 Channelside Drive, Ste 207 Tampa FL 33602

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=CF40vQ9NcUk