The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto, Abrielle, and The Pop-Up Chapel Co. Team Up to Offer Free Mini Weddings for Pride Weekend





TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto is celebrating love in all its forms with an unforgettable experience in partnership with Abrielle and The Pop-Up Chapel Co. Together, the trio will host a Pop-Up Chapel offering free mini weddings on June 27 and 28, welcoming couples from the LGBTQIA2S+ community to say “I do” in a space designed to feel inclusive, and beautifully joyful.

With only 14 total wedding spots available (seven couples per day), this limited-time Pop-Up Chapel experience is designed for couples looking for a meaningful ceremony without the stress and pressure of a traditional wedding. Each selected couple will receive their own dedicated ceremony, followed by a post-ceremony reception for up to 10 guests.

The experience includes access to a private welcome room to prepare before the celebration, a ceremony and post-reception in the Ballroom, along with thoughtfully styled photo moments throughout the space, perfect for capturing the excitement and energy of Pride Weekend.





Abrielle will curate the food and beverage portion of the celebration, featuring canapés, wine, beer, and a sparkling toast, creating an elevated reception experience that feels warm and memorable.

“Pride is a celebration of love, identity, and belonging, and we’re honoured to create a space where couples can feel truly seen and supported,” says Mark Schaay, Executive General Manager of The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto. “Partnering with Abrielle and The Pop-Up Chapel Co. allows us to offer something meaningful and memorable, a beautiful wedding experience that reflects the spirit of Pride and the diversity of love in our community.”

“This Pop-Up Chapel experience is all about creating something truly special for each couple,” says Joanna Balcerak, Director of Events at The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto and Abrielle. “From the ceremony setting to the reception details and curated bites and bubbles, every element has been thoughtfully designed to feel personal and celebratory. We can’t wait to welcome couples in and help them bring their love story to life over Pride Weekend.”





In addition to the wedding experience, all selected couples will also be entered for a chance to win a special honeymoon-inspired getaway. One couple will be chosen to receive a one-night stay at The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto, along with breakfast in bed from Abrielle the following morning.

Applications are open now through May 21 at 11:59 PM, and selected couples will be announced on May 22. To apply, visit: suttonplace.com/blog/toronto-pride-weddings

Event Details

Event Name: Free Weddings for Pride

Date: June 27 and 28, 2026

Location: The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto

Availability: 7 couples per day (14 total)

Application Deadline: May 21, 2026 at 11:59 PM

Selected Couples Announced: May 22, 2026

ABOUT THE SUTTON PLACE HOTELS

The Sutton Place Hotels are a collection of luxury hotels located in premier destinations across Canada, including Vancouver, Revelstoke, Toronto, and Halifax. Known for sophisticated accommodations, European-inspired style, and exceptional hospitality, each property offers refined comfort, elevated amenities, and personalized service in the heart of key business, entertainment, and cultural districts.

For more information, visit www.suttonplace.com.

ABOUT ABRIELLE

Inspired by the effortless elegance and bon vivant spirit of its namesake, Abrielle embodies a feminine charm that sets it apart from the typical establishments within Toronto’s theatre district. The restaurant and bar draws on the bright flavours and breezy style of the Mediterranean Coast. Colourful and confident, the interior design evokes the feeling of entering the curated space of a chic and well-traveled host.

For more information, visit abrielleto.com.

ABOUT THE POP-UP CHAPEL CO.

The Pop-Up Chapel Co. is a Toronto-based micro-wedding and elopement brand that has married over 800 couples across Canada. Proudly 2SLGBTQ+-affirming, The Pop-Up Chapel Co. has been creating joyful, personalized celebrations for couples of all identities since day one, with a portion of every wedding going toward charitable giving. From intimate ceremonies for two to celebrations with up to 75 guests, the team handles every detail so couples can simply show up and get married.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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