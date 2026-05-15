The Sweater Shop Celebrates 40 Years of Craftsmanship, Customer Connection and Standing Against Fast Fashion

Dublin , May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May marks a major milestone for The Sweater Shop, as the family-run Irish retailer celebrates 40 years in business, having first opened its doors in 1986 with a simple but enduring mission: to offer quality, value and selection in authentic Irish knitwear.

Founded by Dom Byrne and his sister Breege Ward, The Sweater Shop began as Ireland’s first specialist knitwear store, identifying an opportunity to bring traditional Irish craftsmanship to a wider audience. Four decades later, the business remains firmly rooted in those founding principles, now carried forward by the second generation of the Byrne family.

At the heart of its longevity is a philosophy that feels increasingly relevant in today’s retail landscape.

“Fast fashion is the opposite of our ethos,” says Paul Byrne, who now helps lead the business alongside his sister Laura and extended family. “Our customers come to us because they want to buy well and buy once. An Aran sweater isn’t just a purchase, it’s something that lasts.”



The Sweater Shop

A Family Business Built on Connection

While The Sweater Shop has evolved over the years, expanding both its physical stores and ecommerce presence, one thing has remained constant: a deep commitment to customer experience.

Founder Dom Byrne is still known for spending time on the shop floor, speaking directly with customers - a practice that has shaped the company’s approach from day one.

“Sales reports tell you one thing,” says Laura Byrne, “but real conversations with customers tell you everything. That’s something we’ve grown up with and continue to prioritise every day.”

This hands-on, personal approach has become a defining characteristic of the brand, extending beyond in-store experiences to online interactions, where customers still receive direct, thoughtful support from the family team.

Supporting Irish Craftsmanship

A key part of The Sweater Shop’s success has been its long-standing relationships with Irish knitwear suppliers, including heritage brands and Aran woollen mills across the country.

By working closely with these makers, the business continues to champion traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern innovation in design, colour and materials.

“In a world of mass production, we’re proud to support Irish suppliers who are keeping these skills alive,” Laura adds. “Every piece we sell has a story behind it.”

Evolving Tradition for a New Generation

While the classic Aran sweater remains a bestseller - much as it was in 1986 - The Sweater Shop has continued to evolve its offering to meet the tastes of a new generation of customers.

This balance of heritage and innovation has helped fuel a resurgence in interest in Irish knitwear, particularly among international audiences discovering the brand online in recent years.

Despite this growth, the family remains committed to preserving the values that built the business.

“We don’t want to lose that sense of being a family business,” says Paul. “That’s what people connect with. It’s what makes the experience different.”

Celebrating 40 Years with Customers

To mark its 40th anniversary, The Sweater Shop is giving back to its loyal customer base with up to 40% off its Spring Sale Collection, available online and in-store throughout May.



The Sweater Shop

The milestone also represents a moment of reflection - and a look ahead. While founder Dom Byrne is set to step back in 2026, the next generation is focused on continuing to grow the brand while staying true to its roots.

“Our mission hasn’t changed in 40 years,” Laura says. “Quality, value and selection still guide everything we do. And our commitment to our customers is stronger than ever.”

About The Sweater Shop

Founded in 1986, The Sweater Shop is an Irish, family-run retailer specialising in high-quality Aran sweaters and traditional knitwear. With stores across Ireland and a growing international ecommerce presence, the company is dedicated to preserving Irish craftsmanship while delivering exceptional customer service.

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Media Contact

Rose Byrne

The Sweater Shop

30 Nassau St, Dublin, D02 KR23, Ireland

rose@sweatershop.ie

https://www.sweatershop.com/

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