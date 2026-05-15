Novarè Injury Care and Rehab Expands Chiropractic Services in Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, FL , May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarè Injury Care and Rehab has expanded its accident injury services at its Fort Myers location, bringing more than $2 million in specialized recovery equipment and advanced rehabilitation technology to Southwest Florida patients seeking treatment after auto accidents and personal injuries.

The expansion strengthens the clinic’s ability to provide advanced accident injury care for residents throughout Fort Myers and surrounding communities. Patients visiting the facility can access treatment options that include spinal decompression therapy, rehabilitation programs, soft tissue therapy, mobility restoration, neurological rehabilitation, and chiropractic care.





Novarè Injury Care and Rehab

The clinic also offers diagnostic-focused evaluations aimed at identifying the underlying effects of trauma commonly associated with car accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, workplace incidents, and other personal injury cases.

According to the clinic, many accident injuries involve more than temporary discomfort and often affect the nervous system, soft tissue structures, posture, biomechanics, and long-term mobility. The expanded Fort Myers location was developed to address those complex conditions through a combination of advanced technology and individualized rehabilitation plans.





Novarè Injury Care and Rehab

“A five-minute adjustment never healed an accident injury. We treat the nervous system, the biomechanics, the soft tissue, and the legal case — because all four have to recover for a patient to actually get their life back,” said Dr. Ivan Bracic, DC, Novarè Injury Care and Rehab.

The Fort Myers clinic features advanced rehabilitation equipment designed to support recovery after whiplash, herniated discs, spinal compression injuries, neck pain, back pain, headaches, and joint injuries commonly caused by motor vehicle accidents. Patients can also access Novarè Injury Care and Rehab spinal decompression therapy services, which are used to reduce spinal pressure and improve mobility for individuals dealing with disc-related pain and nerve compression.





Novarè Injury Care and Rehab

As a leading chiropractor and injury rehabilitation provider in Fort Myers, the clinic offers treatment plans that combine chiropractic adjustments with corrective rehabilitation therapies. Its approach focuses on restoring motion, reducing inflammation, improving posture, and addressing muscular and neurological dysfunction associated with traumatic injuries. The clinic also works with attorneys and insurance providers to help document injuries and treatment progress when patients are pursuing accident-related claims.

The expanded services reflect growing demand for specialized injury rehabilitation in Southwest Florida, where traffic congestion and population growth continue to contribute to rising numbers of motor vehicle accidents. By increasing access to advanced equipment and therapy options, the clinic aims to help patients recover more efficiently while reducing the risk of chronic pain and long-term complications.

The clinic also offers Novarè Injury Care and Rehab chiropractic services that integrate manual therapy techniques with rehabilitation exercises and advanced recovery equipment. Its treatment philosophy emphasizes identifying the root cause of pain and dysfunction rather than only addressing surface-level symptoms.

Patients seeking advanced Accident injury care in Fort Myers can learn more about available treatment options, rehabilitation services, and spinal decompression therapy by visiting https://novareinjurycare.com/.

About Novarè Injury Care and Rehab

Novarè Injury Care and Rehab provides chiropractic treatment, spinal decompression therapy, rehabilitation services, and accident injury recovery programs for patients throughout Southwest Florida. The clinic focuses on treating the neurological, structural, and soft tissue effects of personal injuries and auto accidents using advanced rehabilitation technology and individualized treatment plans.

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Media Contact

Novarè Injury Care and Rehab

15880 Summerlin Rd #114, Fort Myers, FL 33908

(239) 893-2225

https://novareinjurycare.com/

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