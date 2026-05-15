Associa Expands into Europe with Acquisition of Mediterráneo Global

DALLAS, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Mediterráneo Global, one of Spain’s largest and most highly respected community management companies. The acquisition marks Associa’s first expansion into Europe and represents a defining milestone in the company’s Vision 2030 strategy to accelerate bold growth, expand its global footprint and bring its industry-leading community management expertise to new markets.

For more than 48 years, Associa has helped shape the community management industry through scale, service, innovation and a commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. The acquisition of Mediterráneo Global marks the next chapter in that journey, establishing Associa’s first European platform and creating a foundation for continued international growth across Spain, the Iberian Peninsula and broader European markets.

“We are excited to welcome Mediterráneo Global, one of Spain’s largest and most highly respected community management companies, to the Associa family of brands,” said John J. Carona, chairman and CEO of Associa. “As the world’s leading community management services company, we continue to pursue bold growth opportunities that strengthen our global presence while delivering exceptional service and long-term value to the communities we serve. Mediterráneo Global’s reputation, leadership, and commitment to excellence make them an outstanding fit for the Associa family.”

Headquartered in Spain, Mediterráneo Global has served residential communities for more than 60 years and is recognized for its trusted relationships, local expertise and people-first culture. The company manages nearly 10,000 communities, serving more than 400,000 homeowners, with a team of 500 employees.

As part of the transaction, Carlos Felipe, chairman and CEO of Mediterráneo Global, will retain an ownership interest and remain actively involved in the business, ensuring continuity of leadership, local expertise and client relationships. Mediterráneo Global’s executive team will continue to lead the company while gaining access to Associa’s global resources, operational support and industry-leading expertise.

The acquisition provides Associa with a strong platform in a large and highly fragmented market, where approximately 1.2 million communities generate significant annual recurring spend. Mediterráneo Global’s established reputation, recurring revenue model and proven consolidation experience create a meaningful opportunity for continued growth, innovation and value creation.

“Expanding into Spain is a significant step in our international growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to investing in markets with strong long-term potential. Across every region where we operate, our focus remains the same: creating value, supporting communities, and building enduring relationships,” said Jose Maldonado, president of Associa Capital.

Associa Capital will work closely with Mediterráneo Global’s leadership team, with support from Associa’s Transitions & Integrations team as needed, to support a smooth onboarding process and ensure alignment with Associa’s culture, service standards and long-term strategic goals.

With this acquisition, Associa continues to advance its position as the world’s leading community management services company, expanding beyond North America while staying true to its mission of bringing positive impact and meaningful value to communities around the world.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com