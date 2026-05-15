BloFin War of Whales 2026 Grand Prix opens registration for $5M trading championship





ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially opened registration for its highly anticipated trading competition, the WOW (War of Whales) 2026 Grand Prix . Returning bigger and bolder than ever, this year's edition boasts an extraordinary total prize pool of up to $5,000,000 USDT, exclusive luxury giveaways, and a groundbreaking new twist — for the first time, human traders will go head-to-head against AI in a battle to claim the title of the ultimate whale.

Under the rallying cry "Squad Up. Beat AI.", WOW 2026 is set to become one of the most dynamic and forward-looking trading events of the year, bringing together crypto traders, elite squads, and algorithmic challengers worldwide.





Four thrilling competition formats, one epic trading season

This year's WOW Grand Prix offers participants multiple distinct ways to compete and win big. The formats include the Trading Competition (Futures), Treasure Box Prize Hunt, Lucky Spin Draw, and Grand Lotto Giveaway — alongside the brand-new Human vs AI Showdown, where traders are challenged to outperform BloFin's AI-driven benchmarks for a share of bonus prize tiers.





Throughout the competition window, traders can engage in team battles, climb individual leaderboards, unlock random rewards, spin their way toward exclusive prizes, and prove that human intuition still has an edge over the machines — creating a truly immersive next-generation trading experience.

Scaling prize pool — up to $5,000,000 USDT

The prize pool for the WOW 2026 Grand Prix is designed to scale with total trading volume milestones, starting at a base reward tier and expanding to a massive $5,000,000 USDT as community trading volume grows. The more participants trade, the larger the total prize pool becomes for everyone.

The prize distribution is structured as follows:

40% — Team Competition (by Trading Volume)

20% — Team Competition (by PNL %)

25% — Individual Competition (by Trading Volume)

15% — Individual Competition (by PNL %)





Additional top-tier rewards include a marquee luxury grand prize for the top-performing team and premium giveaways for individual champions across the leaderboards.

Introducing the WOW 2026 PNL Card — Now AI-Enhanced





Building on last year's success, BloFin is unveiling the next evolution of the WOW (War of Whales) 2026 PNL Card — a distinctive digital emblem crafted for elite competitors. Inspired by the cyber-themed aesthetic of the WOW Grand Prix and infused with this year's AI-versus-human narrative, this limited-edition PNL Card serves as a personalized record of each trader's performance throughout the competition.

Participants can proudly display their achievements, track their battle stats, showcase their Human vs AI scorecards, and share their milestones within the crypto trading community.

Registration now open

Registration for the WOW 2026 Grand Prix is now open. Team leaders can create squads, and users are encouraged to join early to maximize their competitive edge before the trading window begins.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers a wide range of trading options, including 550+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As a constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE."

Media contact



Head of Marketing and Public Relations

Annio W.

annio@blofin.io

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