COAR Publishes Official Solana Contract and Active Roadmap as Oil-Themed Token Expands Public Rollout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COAR has expanded its public rollout by publishing its official Solana contract address and highlighting active early-stage roadmap milestones on its website, giving market participants a clearer reference point as interest in commodity-themed digital assets continues to build.





Presented as Crude Oil Asset Reserve, the project describes itself as an oil-themed token on Solana and is using its current rollout phase to direct attention to its official website, token structure, and community channels.

According to the project website, COAR is a fair-launched, community-owned token with no presale.

The website also identifies multiple Phase I milestones as active, including token launch on Solana, liquidity deployment, community building, website and brand rollout, and the project’s first holder-growth milestone.

As commodity, infrastructure, and real-world-asset narratives continue gaining traction across digital asset markets, COAR is positioning itself within that broader conversation through an energy-themed market identity and an expanding public-facing presence.

The project’s site also emphasizes that COAR is a speculative digital asset and is not backed by physical oil reserves or any government entity, helping distinguish the token’s narrative positioning from claims of verified reserve ownership.

With the late-May crypto event calendar drawing increased market attention, some traders are also closely monitoring broader conversations around institutional adoption, tokenization, and commodity-linked blockchain themes. COAR has not announced a formal affiliation with those events, but the project is seeking visibility as those narratives remain active in the market.

Official Channels:

Website: https://www.coargov.com

X: https://x.com/coaronsol