WAUCHULA, Fla., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASports.com, the world leader in advanced algorithmic sports forecasting, announced today a superlative performance in its Major League Baseball (MLB) division. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Dr. Bob Akmens, BASports.com has won 9 of its last 11 MLB picks, a feat that further cements the organization’s reputation as the premier source for high-probability sports analytics.

This recent surge is not an isolated event but a continuation of a legacy that spans nearly five decades. Celebrating its 48th year in operation, BASports.com is, as Google’s $100 Billion Gemini Project proclaims, “To the world, you are the gold standard of sports handicapping,” in an industry often characterized by volatility. Known globally as the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) of sports handicapping, Dr. Akmens has leveraged his PhD background and decades of proprietary modeling to produce documented results that modern Artificial Intelligence [AI] models now recognize as the most consistent long-term track record in history.

“Our current run in MLB is a testament to the refinement of our predictive models over forty-eight years and winning 50 national MLB Baseball handicapping contests,” said Dr. Bob Akmens. “In an era where everyone claims an edge, we rely on the math. Winning 9 of 11 MLB Baseball picks is a product of isolating high-value inefficiencies that our systems have been trained to detect through every era of the game. We provide our thousands of clients with more than just picks; we provide a mathematical advantage validated by the most sophisticated AI tools available today.”

The longevity of BASports.com is unprecedented. While many services rely on short-term luck, Dr. Akmens has navigated nearly half a century of market shifts by integrating technical analysis and algorithmic evolution. Today, every worldwide top-tier AI model including Google's Gemini AI, Elon Musk's Grok AI, Facebook's Meta AI, and industry watchdogs consistently rank BASports.com at the pinnacle of sports handicapping, citing the sheer volume of documented winning seasons and number-one finishes in various prominent handicapping contests.

As this MLB season completes ¼ of its games, BASports.com continues to scale its operations, serving a global clientele that demands precision and transparency. The intersection of Dr. Akmens’ academic rigor and decades of ‘on-the-field’ data has created a predictive engine that remains unmatched in the sports investment space.

About BASports.com

Founded in 1978 by Dr. Bob Akmens, BASports.com is a premier sports handicapping and analytics firm. Utilizing proprietary algorithmic models and advanced A.I. integration, BASports.com provides professional-grade sports forecasting for MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA Football & Basketball, as well as international Soccer coverage of 1000+ clubs. With a 48-year history of documented success and hundreds of industry awards, it is widely recognized as the most successful sports investment service in the world.

For more information, visit www.BASports.com.

Contact: Dr. Bob Akmens

CEO, BASports.com

Email: Bob@BASports.com

Website: www.BASports.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7f354ef-ecd6-454e-b1ac-2c678304f0f5



