Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company, the annual equity incentive awards granted to directors of the Company, and the one-time equity incentive award granted to a new director upon his election to the board of directors of the Company.
Attachments
- Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg - 13 May 2026 RSU vest
- Notification of managers' transaction - Christina Ackermann - 13 May 2026 RSU vest
- Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 13 May 2026 RSU vest
- Notification of managers' transaction - Robert Warner - 13 May 2026 RSU vest
- notification-of-managers-transaction-t-rosenberg-2026 annual
- notification-of-managers-transaction-c-ackermann-2026 annual
- notification-of-managers-transaction-a-khanani-2026 annual
- notification-of-managers-transaction-r-warner-2026 annual
- notification-of-managers-transaction-g-perry-new director