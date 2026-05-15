Korro Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a novel Oligonucleotide Promoted Editing of RNA (OPERA®) platform to develop a new class of genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced the grant of a non-statutory stock option to one newly hired employee.

Korro granted the new employee a nonstatutory stock option to purchase 3,000 shares of Korro’s common stock at an exercise price of $11.20 per share, the closing price per share of Korro's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant effective date, May 13, 2026. The option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 equal monthly installments on each monthly anniversary thereafter until the fourth anniversary of the employee’s start date, subject to the employee’s continued service with Korro through each applicable vesting date.

This grant was approved by Korro’s independent Compensation Committee pursuant to Korro’s 2026 Inducement Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Korro in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a novel Oligonucleotide Promoted Editing of RNA (OPERA®) platform to develop a new class of genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases. OPERA provides precise, tissue-directed delivery of oligonucleotides that modify the targeted native mRNA transcript to repair or form a de-novo protein with enhanced functionality. The platform combines a suite of capabilities consisting of sophisticated knowledge of transcription biology through ADAR proteins (Adenosine Deaminases Acting on RNA), machine learning optimization of oligonucleotides, linker chemistry expertise, along with use of a highly targeted tissue-specific delivery methodology. As such, the OPERA platform has enabled Korro to generate and advance a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, providing precise yet transient single base edits to produce therapeutic proteins with augmented activity versus its endogenous counterpart. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary OPERA platform with precedented delivery modalities, including N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) conjugated for delivery for subcutaneous administration, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide medicines. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro Bio Contact Information

Investor & Media Contact

Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D

Blueprint Life Science Group

mchatterjee@bplifescience.com or ir@korrobio.com

917.330.4269