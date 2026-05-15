Zerion Launches Open-Source CLI Giving AI Agents Crypto Capabilities

San Francisco, CA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerion releases Zerion CLI, an open-source toolkit that gives AI agents native access to crypto portfolios, swaps, bridges, and transaction signing across 40+ EVM chains and Solana.

Zerion CLI

Crypto portfolios remain fragmented across dozens of chains, thousands of protocols, and multiple crypto wallets, forcing users to switch tabs, apps, and spreadsheets to get a complete view. Zerion CLI lets any compatible AI agent perform that work in plain language, removing the data bottleneck that has limited agents from operating onchain.

Out of the box, AI agents using Zerion CLI can pull a user's full portfolio context: balances, DeFi positions across 8,000+ protocols, transactions, and realized PnL. Agents can also search assets, swap, bridge, and send tokens, as well as sign any transaction with private keys remaining on the user's device.

Zerion CLI runs on Zerion API, the same infrastructure that powers portfolio data inside 2,000+ onchain products. The toolkit supports three authentication models: standard API keys for production use, x402 for agentic payments on Base or Solana, and the Machine Payment Protocol on Tempo.

Use cases include portfolio tracking across 40+ chains, crypto wallet data monitoring, pulling current market context into agent workflows, multi-chain tax preparation, and agent-assisted trading.

The toolkit is extendable through Agent Skills, modular components that add new protocols, workflows, and integrations. MoonPay, Uniswap, Polymarket, Monad, and LI.FI have contributed partner Skills at launch, with additional partners onboarding on a rolling basis. Developers can publish a Skill via pull request to the public Zerion AI repository, making each integration immediately available to every AI agent running Zerion CLI.

"Zerion was founded on a simple idea: unify fragmented finance into a single interface," said Evgeny Yurtaev, CEO & cofounder of Zerion. "The interfaces are changing, but the idea is the same. Zerion CLI brings the same unified portfolio tracking context to the AI agents people are already using to work, research, and trade."

Zerion CLI is available today as an open-source release. Documentation, the Skills catalog, and contribution guidelines are published on the Zerion AI GitHub repository.

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