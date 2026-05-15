Kansas City Steak Company Summer Gift Box Returns for America’s 250th Anniversary

Kansas City, MO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Americans are preparing to mark a once-in-a-generation milestone rooted not only in history, but in the everyday traditions that continue to define national life. Among the most enduring of those traditions is the summer cookout — where families and friends gather around the grill to celebrate milestones, reconnect across generations and share a meal that feels distinctly American.

Kansas City Steak Company Limited-Time Summer Gift Box

That cultural moment is unfolding alongside a broader shift in how Americans choose to celebrate. Consumers continue to place greater emphasis on experience-based gifting and at-home entertaining, prioritizing shared meals and meaningful gatherings over purely material purchases, according to the National Retail Federation’s 2025 consumer survey. The data also found that food- and experience-based gifts remain among the fastest-growing categories for adults over 45, particularly during seasonal and holiday occasions.

In recognition of America’s semiquincentennial summer, Kansas City Steak Company has introduced a limited-time Summer Gift Box designed to bring those gatherings to life at home. The collection reflects both the brand’s long-standing role in American food culture and continued consumer demand for premium food experiences tied to moments of connection.

Founded in 1932, Kansas City Steak Company has served families through nearly a century of American summers — from postwar backyard barbecues to modern-day holiday weekends and multigenerational reunions. Across generations, the company has remained part of how Americans mark meaningful occasions: around the table, around the grill and together at home.

“As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, we’re seeing a renewed appreciation for the traditions that bring people together — especially the backyard cookout,” said a Robert Daberkow, the Director of Marketing for Kansas City Steak Company. At the same time, consumers are increasingly choosing experience-based gifts and prioritizing time spent together at home, as noted in recent National Retail Federation research. This limited-time Summer Gift Box was created to reflect those shifts while honoring the role steak and grilling have played in American celebrations for generations.

The Summer Gift Box arrives during a period when at-home entertaining continues to be a defining feature of seasonal spending behavior, particularly during summer holidays and milestone gatherings. Cookouts remain one of the most consistent expressions of American celebration culture, serving as a centerpiece for family reunions, holiday weekends and summer hosting traditions.

Rather than focusing solely on seasonal occasions, the collection is designed to reflect the broader spirit of America250 itself: connection, continuity and celebration across generations. Premium steak and backyard grilling have long been part of that story — symbolizing hospitality, abundance and the shared rituals of American life.

The launch also underscores Kansas City Steak Company’s heritage as one of the country’s longstanding premium meat providers, delivering expertly aged steaks and curated gift boxes to households nationwide since 1932. Over time, the brand has become closely tied to milestone gifting and summer entertaining, particularly during moments of national celebration and family gathering.

The limited-time Summer Gift Box will be available throughout the 2026 summer season in conjunction with America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

To help celebrate America’s 250th summer grilling season, Kansas City Steak Company is also offering 4 Free Steakburgers, 5 Free White Cheddar Brats and Free Shipping on orders of $99 or more with promo code ECMSUMMER while supplies last.

Americans’ Rank Top benefits of Grilling At Home

About Kansas City Steak Company

The Kansas City Steak Company expertly crafts world-class steaks with uncompromising quality. Committed to premier steaks and exceptional service for more than 90 years, Kansas City Steak Company delivers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.KansasCitySteaks.com/about-us.

Press Inquiries

Jenna Carlisle

pr [at] kansascitysteaks.com

https://www.kansascitysteaks.com/